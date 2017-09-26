Ondo monarch thinks development ahead Agba Festival

Kayode Olanrewaju

Ajana of Afa in Okeagbe-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, has promised to pursue the development of the community and the entire Okeagbe with vigour.

The monarch, who called for social and economic development of the town, bemoaned the deplorable state of the Ikare-Okeagbe-Omuo Road. He appealed to the Federal and state government to fix the road, which has over the years become a nightmare for the residents and other road users.

Fajana made the call while speaking on the third annual Agba Festival slated for October 19 to 22.

The Secretary General of Agba Festival Organising Committee, Mr. Ayodele Ogedengbe, said the yearly festival was being celebrated with various activities in honour and remembrance of the first Ajana of Afa, the paramount ruler of Afa Kingdom.

According to him, the activities lined up to commemorate this year’s edition of the festival include environmental sanitation and a novelty football match between Afa and Oyin Akoko on October 19, while quiz competition among secondary schools in Okeagbe will take place at Shekoni Events Centre, Jumat service at Central Mosque and dancing competition will hold on October 20.

On October 22, it will be the turn of youth carnival; eating of new yam by the Ajana; message from the throne; cultural dances by Ogunna, Ogosi and Ogotun quarters and paying of homage by age grades and the Egbegun to the monarch, and conferment of the maiden Afa Honours Award.

“The Afa Honours Award, which will be the first of its kind in the community, will be bestowed on 14 sons and daughters of Okeagbe, both living and dead, for distinguishing themselves in various fields of endeavour and in recognition of their meaningful contributions to the socio-economic development of Afa community in particular and Okeagbe in general,” Ogedengbe said.

