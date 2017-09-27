Opposition politicians behind Olubadan shooting, says Ajimobi

Following Monday’s shooting at the palace of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State yesterday pointed accusing fingers at the opposition politicians in the state. He urged security operatives to unmask masterminds of the shootings. He, however, convoked an emergency Security Council meeting in his office yesterday where he allegedly gave a marching order to security agencies to fish out the masterminds.

The meeting was attended by service commanders from the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Air Force, among others. The governor has also summoned a meeting of the traditional council of the 11 Local Governments in Ibadanland, being headed by the Obas-in-Council, formerly known as members of the Olubadan-in- Council, on Wednesday (today).

Addressing journalists at the end of the Security Council meeting, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr. Segun Abolarinwa, pointed fingers at those he called failed politicians as the suspected masterminds of the recent disturbances emanating from the installation of some Obas. He was in company with the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Toye Arulogun; Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, and other media aides of the governor. Although, he said that the security agents had not come to any conclusion over the matter, Abolarinwa said that preliminary reports available to the government had suggested that political opponents bent on disrupting the peace of the land were behind Monday’s incident.

Abolarinwa said: “The suspected hoodlums must have acted on the instructions of some failed politicians who are trying to exploit the traditional institution to stage a comeback and return Oyo State to the inglorious days of violence, brigandage, thuggery, killings and arson.

“We shall not allow anyone or group, irrespective of status, religious or political leaning, to take us back to the dark days when Ibadan earned the unenviable tag of a garrison command through the unscrupulous activities of some incorrigible elements. “The governor had warned during the installation ceremony of our Obas on August 27 that the Olubadan palace and our revered traditional institution risk being used as staging post for the nefarious activities of failed politicians.”

