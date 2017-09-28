Ortom challenges critics of anti-open grazing law to debate

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday challenged critics of the Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law enacted by his administration in the state to offer alternative to the law or keep quiet.

The governor stated this while receiving an award as the “Best Security Minded Governor of the Year 2017,” presented to him by the Print and Electronic Media Owners Association of Nigeria (PEMOAN) at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ortom noted that the law was enacted to put an end to incessant clashes between farmers and the Fulani herdsmen, saying ranching of livestock was the best global practices.

He, however, stressed that the state virtually had no land for open grazing of livestock as rapid increase in population, agriculture and other economic activities had taken the available land in the state.

The governor, who dedicated the award to people of the state, whom he noted, had continued to support his administration in achieving what was being celebrated in the areas of security and other sectors of the economy.

Ortom pledged to always partner with the media for adequate coverage of government’s achievements so as to dispel rumour and falsehood being peddled by mischief makers and enemies about his administration.

