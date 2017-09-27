Osinbajo decries poor policies in housing sector

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has decried poor output of government’s strategies and policies in the housing sector. He said that the rate of housing deficit in the country was unacceptably high. That, he said, was, despite all the resources which the Federal Government had deployed to tackle the challenge. Osinbajo revealed this yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed participants at a housing summit, organised by Housing Circuit Magazine, in collaboration with the Senate Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development.

“What is obvious is that the deficit in housing requirement is unacceptably high. Despite the various policies and strategies adopted by the Federal Government aimed at combating the housing problems of the citizenry, not so much has been accomplished. Sadly, too, this also applies to states and Local Governments”, he said.

The Vice-President, who was represented at the event, by the Minister of State 2, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Sulieman Zarma, acknowledged that the provision of accessible and affordable housing was one of the strategic national needs for ensuring the wellbeing and productivity of its citizenry.

Like this: Like Loading...