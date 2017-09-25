Osinbajo to open 3rd conference on tax in Africa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, on Tuesday, open the 3rd International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA), which holds in Abuja. The ICTA, the flagship conference of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), has as its theme: “Building Strong Domestic Tax Regimes in Africa: Strengthening VAT, PIT and CIT.” The conference, according to a statement from the organizers, will also celebrate and recognise the six African experts selected to serve on the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

Five of the six members are from ATAF member countries and two of these are on the ATAF Council. They include Mr. Tunde Fowler (Nigeria), Chairperson of the ATAF Council; and Mrs Elfrieda Stewart Tamba (Liberia).

Their membership of the UN Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters is regarded as an acknowledgement of the sterling work of ATAF in transforming taxation in Africa and the expertise within its ranks.

To end poverty and hunger by 2030, the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are premised on strategies that build economic growth to address a range of social needs including education, health, social protection, and job opportunities, while tackling climate change and environmental protection.

Like this: Like Loading...