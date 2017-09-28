Osoba charges FG, states on financial prudence

Dayo Ayeyemi and OKI SAMSON

Highly impressed with the manner at which the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) effectively used proceeds from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to develop projects, a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, has urged both the Federal and the state governments to learn the art of financial prudence from the union.

Osoba, a foremost journalist, who was the chairman of the occasion, gave the advice during the unveiling of the N90million two-storey building newly constructed by the NUJ, Lagos Chapter at Somolu area of the metropolis, in an effort to raise its revenue base.

While congratulating the executives of the union and its contractor, Shelter Watch, for the feat, he called on government to learn how to use its IGR effectively to develop projects that would have direct and positive impact on citizens.

“If it is government project, the cost could be N500million,” he said.

The former governor tasked journalists to conduct themselves professionally, noting that there has been an attack on the profession, adding that “hate speech is an attack on the press.”

He urged them to be ready to fight anything that would undermine freedom of speech, while warning them to do away with sentiments when filing in their stories.

He tasked journalists on the need to take the ongoing biometric capture and registration of all journalists in the country seriously, saying the exercise was being carried out for the purpose of generating database and the need to separate journalists from quacks, bloggers and the rest.

Earlier, Lagos’ NUJ Chairman, Mr. Deji Elumoye, told the audience that over N55million has already been spent on the project out of N90million total cost, adding that the money spent so far was from rents realized from NUJ Light House in Victoria Island, Lagos.

“What we realized from Light House was committed to the project. The complex is now 90 per cent completed,” Elumoye said, adding that the union did not borrow money from anywhere to erect the building.

He urged the incoming administration to build on what has been done in order to improve the revenue base of the union in Lagos.

NUJ’s President, Mr. Waheed Odusile, implored the incoming administration to keep the pace and complete the finishing of the building. “Think of what you can do so that your names will be etched in Gold,” he said.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, charged journalists in the state to publish stories for the unity of the country and not to divide it.

Ambode, who was represented by Mr. Fola Adeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, said that, the “Journalist is the watchdog of the society and report in a very balanced position. “Publish things that will unite the country and not divide it.”

