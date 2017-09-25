Osun joins participants for 2017 Oyotunji-Nigeria heritage

Osun State Government has confirmed its support and readiness of the state’s delegates to participate in the ongoing 2017 Oyotunji- Nigeria Cultural heritage celebration holding at Sheldon, South Carolina, in the United State of America. Speaking at the Bureau of Culture and Tourism during the presentation of official letter confirming the support and participation of the state, Special Adviser to Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mrs Taiwo Oluga said that the governor had approved the attendance of the state delegates at the festival.

She said: “It is interesting that our culture is being promoted and celebrated in a faraway America. Our state participation will enhance robust bilateral cultural relations. “Tourism is a great tool to combat poverty and government is aware that tourism thrives when there is conducive and secured environment.

