Oyegun, Abdullahi others destroying APC because of Saraki – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) has fired back on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, stating they are national leaders of a ruling party because of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Professor of law pledged his loyalty to the President and Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Sagay, who replied the tantrum threw on him on Tuesday by APC singled out the APC National Chairman, Chief John Ofigie-Oyegun and National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi as those destroying the party because of their loyalty to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki.

In a statement he posted online, he said, “I am an accomplished man long before any appointment. I am not a ‘‘come and chop’’ politician like you lot.”

“My loyalty is to the President and not to the party which has continued to fail under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun”.

“To start with, I am not a ‘come and chop’ person as you are. I did not come to ‘chop’; so the party is not doing me a favour. You are the ones that have come to ‘chop’.

“Secondly, my criticism of APC is not against President Buhari who I think is a man of great honour, integrity and whom I admire and who inspires me.

“I took this job because of Buhari and Osinbajo, who I admire greatly. The people I am referring to in my criticism are John Odigie-Oyegun and one Bolaji Abdullahi, who is (Senate President Bukola) Saraki’s Man Friday. They are dining with the devil who wants to destroy the party.

“They are appeasers, who are acting the way (former) British Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, appeased Adolf Hitler and in the process, they will destroy the party because they are weak and unable to confront evil and they will end up helping that Hitler to destroy the party.

“What is APC without Buhari, Osinbajo and Tinubu? The Oyegun-led

executive, which is doing a policy of appeasement, will destroy the party.”

