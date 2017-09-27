P-Square: Nobody’s life at risk, says Keyamo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Festus Keyamo, has debunked news making the rounds about ongoing feud between the Peter and Paul Okoye whose stage name is PSquare. According him, neither of the brothers is at fault nor is wholly justified and correct in their individual positions. Keyamo said in a statement that neither of the wives of the P-Square brothers was at fault over the reported feud.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the ongoing feud between the P-Square brothers in online, print and electronic media. We have also been inundated with calls from the media to authenticate the correspondence Peter Okoye sent to our office, indicating his intention to terminate the contract between the brothers for various reasons and the online video showing a purported scuffle between the brothers in our chambers.

“Firstly, while it is obvious that none of these materials were released from our chambers, we are thoroughly saddened and embarrassed by these developments. As their close friends and lawyers over many years, we have done our very best to manage their differences over time and very prominent personalities have been invited in the past to intervene.

“We are well aware that we have a duty to keep the details of their disagreements confidential, so we shall say nothing here on the issues at stake. But since the disagreement is now in the public domain, and our name has been dragged into the fray, we wish to appeal to members of the public to refrain from jumping into uninformed conclusions about this feud. “None of these talented brothers is at fault. None of them is also wholly justified and correct in their individual positions.

We also wish to state categorically that, contrary to widely held opinions, none of their wives is at fault. In fact, the wives have kept their respectable and dignified distances from all the issues involved. They have never interfered in any way.”

Keyamo added that while all the three brothers, Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye, might have genuine grievances, nobody’s life was at risk. He said: “All the various incidents that happened in our chambers (some as late as midnight and 2a.m. and one of which was captured in the online video) arose out of various meetings that were genuine attempts at resolving their differences. Whatever was said by all of them that were provocative were done in the heat of passion, emotion and anger.”

