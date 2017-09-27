Party chieftains flow with the tide

It is hard time for hangers-on, who depend on public office holders for survival, no thanks to the economic recession, which has forced most politicians to adjust their expensive lifestyles. Some of these hangers- on, who usually seize the opportunity of any political gathering as time of merriment given the presence of the benefactors, experienced the shock of their lives during a recent political event in one of the communities in Imo State.

The event, which was organized to honour a son of the community, who was appointed as board chairman of federal agency, witnessed who is who in the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but the political hangers-on were shocked that the usual gifts that normally come with such gathering did not flow.

One of the party chieftains, who spoke with Politriks, said rather than doling out cash as usual, he has resorted to educating his supporters on how they can key into the various programmes of the government to engage in meaningful ventures that will change their lives.

