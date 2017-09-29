PDP chair: Coalition mobilises support for Bode George

As the race for the national chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gets underway, a network within the party, Grassroots Coalition, yesterday said that a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George,was the best candidate for the party’s plum job. Addressing party faithful yesterday in Lagos at a summit organised by the group to rally up support for George’s aspiration, speakers at the event said the maturity, experience and passion of George was what the party needed at this time to reposition it.

Highlighting the duties of a National Chairman of a political party, former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, said the requisite experience expected from a national chairman of a party like the PDP was intrinsic in George, adding that the success of the party in the 2019 elections was predicated on getting it right at the forthcoming national convention.

Like this: Like Loading...