Why PDP primaries are always disputed, by Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said every governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would continue to be disputed unless 70 per cent of the delegates were statutory delegates. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received former Speakers of state Houses of Assembly, expressed worries at the controversies trailing the August 28 Anambra governorship primary election.

“When I was a vice president under the late President Yar’Adua, I made a submission to party leaders, that the greatest problem facing PDP is how we elect our candidates or even national officers of the party; that we must work out a way such that no one person can influence delegates for election,” Jonathan recalled. According to him, when 70 statutory delegates elect a governorship candidate, there will be less controversies. “I always relate it to when you elect presidential candidate.

In the election of presidential candidate, about 70 per cent are statutory delegates. For presidential election, we normally don’t have issues but for other lower primaries, that’s where problem come,” he said. Jonathan regretted the controversies trailing the Anambra Sate governorship primary might cost the party the governorship.

“The person, who won probably could have won but because of the process, people don’t have confidence in the system,” he said. He advised the party to include statutory delegates in the future review of its constitution, adding that those who had served at certain position should be made statutory delegates.

“That is the area we have not been able to manage properly that is still creating problem for us. “I believe the next constitution amendment should advocate for that area to be properly examined. “From my own experience, if that area is strengthened, the party will be okay and nobody will complain at the end of primaries. “If you lose, you lose gallantly and you support the person that wins.” Jonathan also said the issue of corruption, which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been prosecuting PDP members in court, has been a recurring decimal in the country.

