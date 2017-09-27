As PDP wields the big stick

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not alien to crisis, but it usually has a way of wriggling out of its mess, though sometimes partially impair. In its 19 year existence, the internal wrangling the party faced in the last two years has never befallen it before. From a mere disagreement in the South-West chapter of the party, the crisis snowballed to the national level and for close to two years, the headquarters of the party was moved to the court rooms. After its ejection from Aso Rock in 2015, the party got enmeshed in a leadership tussle which produced two camps: Senators Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi.

Expectedly, the various combatants in the party pitched their tents with either of the two leaders before the Supreme Court straightened the PDP’s curve with a landmark ruling on July 12. Sequel to the apex court ruling, the Makarfi’s group, which had the last laugh, moved to sanitized the party and brings it under measures of discipline ahead of the 2019 general elections. Not ready to condone any act of ‘indiscipline’ within its fold, the party last week wields the big stick on two of its members- Senator Buruji Kasamu, representing Ogun East Senatorial District, and Mr. Ifeanyi Ubah, its Anambra State gubernatorial aspirant.

Briefing newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, last Thursday, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, said the party’s National Caretaker Committee suspended Ubah for one month over matters related to indiscipline and referred Kashamu to the party’s Disciplinary Committee.

He added that “this week, we had some disciplinary issues regarding the Anambra governorship primaries, in which one of the aspirants, Ifeanyi Ubah, launched a major media attack against the leadership of the party.

On Sen. Kashamu case, Adeyeye said he too was issued a query by the NEC some weeks ago over allegations of challenging the party decisions.

But describing his suspension as laughable, Ubah said saying he had not gained anything from the party.

On his part, Kashamu, who is an ally of Sheriff, denied the allegations leveled against him, saying that there is no basis for the accusation against him because he has consistently upheld the core values of the party.

For political analysts, the poignant questions are: How sincere is the PDP with its cleansing process which appears to have started with the duo? Is this the promised internal revamp it aimed at or is it targeted at clipping some wings in the party? Would the suspension culminate into expulsion or will they be pardoned? Clearly, the answers to these questions are surely in the belly of time.

