Pension: SGF, PENCOM, Police reject paramilitary bodies’ exemption

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Nigeria Police, National Pension Commission (PENCOM); National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN) yesterday opposed the proposed exemption of paramilitary organisations from the contributory pension scheme.

The SGF office and federal agencies made their positions known at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Pension on a bill to exempt personnel of various paramilitary and anti-graft agencies from the contributory pension scheme and to reposition the contributory pension scheme for effective service delivery.

This was just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) warned against destroying the legacy achieved through the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which accrued to more than N6.4 trillion. Representative of the SGF, Mr. Roy Ogor, said the white paper issued by the Federal Government prohibits all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as paramilitary organisations from pulling out of the contributory pension scheme.

He explained that the provision of the exemption bill contravenes the Federal Government’s position, so it should be jettisoned. While urging the National Assembly to jettison any proposed legislation that could further compound the socioeconomic predicaments of the country and Nigerian workers, the representative of the SGF noted that status quo should be maintained to enable public and private employers to meet their 18 per cent pension obligations as encapsulated in Pension Reform Act, 2014.

He lamented that public and private employers were currently struggling to comply with the current contribution of 18 per cent as the lingering economic recession affects both public and private employers.

He, however, noted that rather than the proposed amendment, which seeks to exempt paramilitary personnel, the Pension Reform Act had provision for increase in pension contribution by employers. Representative of Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA) canvassed the introduction of ‘closed pension scheme’ for the paramilitary rather than outright exemption, which he noted was detrimental to the well-being of the personnel of various paramilitary agencies.

He maintained that inadequate funding and budgetary allocation would mar the implementation of the DBS as government cannot afford to wholly fund the pension of the paramilitary agencies. Chairman, Board of Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN), Mr. Ose Ogunkorode, in his submission noted that the paramilitary personnel, who represent five per cent of the entire contributors into the pension population, noted that government cannot afford the burden considering the dwindling country’s revenue.

Like this: Like Loading...