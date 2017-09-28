Pensioners to Okowa: No payment, no second term

Hundreds of pensioners in Delta State yesterday protested in Asaba, the state capital, over the non-payment of their pensions and gratuities.

They were aggrieved that successive governors in the state, including Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, had refused to pay their retirement dues since 2013. The retirees, who moved from the premises of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to the state’s House of Assembly and Government House, threatened protest votesagainstGovernorOkowa in the 2019 general elections.

The protesters were carrying placards of various descriptions, including; “No payment of Contributory retirees, No second term,” “Retirees are dying in Delta state,” “Delta State government, why are you killing retirees,” “We are third class citizens in Delta state” and “Okowa, we will pay you back in your own coin,” among others.

Chairman of the pensioners, Ajueshsi W. E. Ovwiroro, who said the state was owing the pensioners more than N500 billion, said all efforts to reach an agreement with the governor since he assumed office, had met with a brick wall.

He said: “We have approached the governor twice since 2015, but to no avail. We have now written a Save- Our-Soul (SOS) protest letter to the Accountant-General of Federation (AGF) under the Irreversible Standing Payment Order (ISPO), asking him to deduct N500 million on monthly basis from the Delta State monthly allocation for the payment of retirees.

