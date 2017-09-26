Peter, Paul split from Psquare

Nigerian Hip-hop twins, Peter and Paul Okoye, of the popular stage name Psquare, have finally split up.

In a letter sent to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Peter demanded a termination of the agreement as a group.

According to the copy of a letter in some media outlets yesterday, Peter based his decision on some serious allegations against his twin, Paul, and Jude, their older brother who doubles as their manager.

He accused Paul of no longer willing to cooperate with him, and even gone as far as cancelling their scheduled music tour to the United States.

Peter added that Paul was also slandering his wife and children with lies on social media, and alleged that his family was being threatened with threat messages.

He also accused his older brother, Jude, of once threatening to kill him and shoot his wife, Lola.

Peter, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stressed that he was tired of the “drama” and all he wanted was opting out of the Psquare group and contract.

Social media was set on fire after Peter posted a Snapchat video revealing that he is in Philadelphia on his own for a solo show – without his twin brother, Paul.

He said: “My name is Mr P. As from today, guess what? It’s show time, I’m about to go on stage.”

This post came days after Paul wrote on Instagram saying: “Only a woman can come where there’s peace and destroy it.”

The Okoye brothers have been engulfed in war of words on the social media in recent times, and this development has confirmed rumours that there have been strains in their relationship.

