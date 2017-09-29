PHOTO: Lebanese expatriate arraigned for N7million fraud

Ebonyi state police command yesterday arraigned 46-year-old Lebanese, Antoine Alromi in a Magistrate court in Abakaliki, the state capital

for fraud and stealing.

Alromi, Offia Benjamin Amechi(25), Malachi Ogbodo(39) and Gregory Friday Ndukwu(42) were said to have conspired stole and sold 1.5kva

transformers valued at N7million.

The Lebanese and the second accused person, Benjamin Offia, according to court records allegedly stole the three transformers belonging to

his company, Lana construction company limited in July this year.

The other two suspects Messrs Malachi Ogbodo and Gregory Friday Ndukwu were accused of unlawfully buying and receiving the stolen

transformers from Mr Alromi.

While Ogbodo was accused of buying and receiving one transformer at N1 million, Gregory was said to have allegedly bought and received two of the stolen transformers at N1.5m.

The charges read “That you Antoine Alromi and Offia Benjamin and others at large sometimes in the month of July 2017, at Abakaliki in

the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to with stealing and thereby committed an offence

punishable under section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Court, Cap 33, vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State 2009”, read the first count.

“That you Antoine Alromi and Offia Benjamin in the same date, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did steal two 1.5kva

transformer valued at three million, five hundred thousand naira each, total value of property stolen, seven million naira only, property of

Lana Construction Company Ltd and thereby committed am offence punishable under section 390 (6) of the Criminal code, cap 33, vol 1,

laws of Ebonyi State 2009”.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Counsel to the second, third, and fourth respondents, Gabriel Onyibe appealed to the course to grant them bail on lenient terms as they were well known citizens of the community.

But the prosecutor, Kenneth Adokeme opposed the bail appeal for the second respondent.

He also asked the court not to grant bail to Mr Alromi who did not have a counsel.

Adokeme, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, alleged that the Lebanese is an illegal alien who entered the country without proper

documentation.

He further alleged that Alromi have perfected plans to jump bail by leaving the country immediately he is granted bail.

The prosecutor further alleged that the first accused person, have also obtained money amounting to over N3 million from people through

pretense and was set to be arraigned in another court.

He further alleged that the first and second respondents have also made confessional statements adding that the Police have overwhelming

evidence against them.

But the Presiding Magistrate, Olughu Nnachi in his ruling noted that the offence is a bailable offense.

The Lebanese and second accused, Offia Benjamin Amechi were however granted bail by the Magistrate, to the sum of N10m with two sureties in like sum.

“The first accused must also tender his international passport while the two sureties must be Civil Servants of grade level 15 or above”,

he said.

The third and fourth accused were also granted bail to the sum of N5m and two sureties in like sum.

Earlier while speaking to journalists after the court proceeding, DSP Kenneth Adokeme said “the nature of the case that brought them to

the court is the erstwhile company where Alromi Antioni works for Ebony state government to supply electrical appliances for what installation

at the Ezilo water plant but why the Director of the company was shot by armed robbers, he conspired with two other workers and removed the transformer that was installed and then stole two other transformers that were kept within the confines of the company.

“Alromi Antioni who is the 1st accused persons has committed lots of crime within and outside Abakaliki. what he does is that he will meet

you, he will disguise as a white man and Director of that company. He will collect money from you and give you cheque. All the 16 cheques he has issued to people are dud cheque. The police feel he is a threat to the society and should be adequately prosecuted.

“We want to follow up this matter and ensure that he is convicted to serve as a deterrent to other white men who come into this country

without necessary document. This man has no document from immigrant which permits him to be in this country. He just came in as an illegal immigrant and we feel he is a threat to members of the public. The court has adjourned till 27th Nov 2017. a bail was granted and the

conditions were stiff and we are happy”.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Loveth Odah had during press briefing said Antioni duped some persons of N2.8million.

