Pirates kill two passengers in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe

Yenagoa

Men suspected to be sea pirates yesterday shot dead two passengers along the Brass waterways in Bayelsa State.

A source said the incident, which occurred about 2p.m., disclosed that the gunmen, numbering about four, opened fire on a boat at Okoroma axis and killed two passengers, a young man and a middle-age woman.

It was learnt that the passengers’ boat was travelling from Yenagoa to Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area when the pirates struck and stole all their valuables.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Maritime Workers Union, Lyod Sese, who confirmed the incident, said five persons were injured in the process.

