Police arrest 4 over violence in Ogun

Policemen attached to the Force Criminal Investigating Department Alagbon Lagos are investigating violence and attack on residents of Isunba-Ijiri commurnity in Ogun State. Following the violence and attack by armed gangs last month, members of the community petitioned the IGP to “Save Our Souls” from forceful entry, thuggery, unlawful detention and Intimidation.” Reacting to the complaint, the spokesperson for the FCID Alagbon DSP Ezra said: “The Xsquad Unit is investigating the case. Four persons were arrested.”

Chief Mutairu Bajela Odu the Secretary of the Isunba-Ijiri community stated: “The entire members of the Isunba-Ijiri community of Ilogbo Asowo Ogun State is appealing to the security agencies particularly the Inspector General of Police to save our souls from hired thugs being sponsored by land grabbers.

“The entire Isunba village has been under siege for the past six months. The land has been our ancestral home in the past 50 years and we have the land documents. These hoodlums are land grabbers and they have taken over with dangerous weapons.

