Police arrest wanted Boko Haram commander in Ondo – Army    

The Nigerian Army yesterday, announced the arrest of a wanted Boko Haram commander by policemen attached to the Ondo State Command.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Sani Usman, said the high-profile suspect, Idris Ibrahim Babawo (alias Idiko, Nagada), occupied the 165th position on the list of fugitive Boko Haram commanders wanted for waging an atrocious war against the State.

According to Usman, the suspect, who is 42 years old and hails from Chinade village in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was apprehended last Sunday.

He further disclosed that “Idiko” was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday .

“The Nigeria Police Ondo State Command on Sunday 24th September 2017 at about 2.00pm , arrested a declared wanted Boko Boko Haram Terrorist group member, Idris Ibrahim Babawo aged 42, that goes by the names “Idiko” and “Nagada”.

“He (Babawo) is believed to be on serial number 165 on the wanted Boko Haram terrorists list. He was handed over to the 32 Brigade, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, at about 2.00pm today Monday 25th September 2017 by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the terrorist kingpin hailed from Chinade village, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“He escaped from the North East due to military onslaught on the terrorists with a view evade arrest and prosecution. But nemesis caught up with him”, Usman noted.

It will be recalled that the Army had, sometime in December 2016, declared that it had won the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism war.

Notwithstanding that declaration, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, with air support from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), have continued to engage the insurgents in the North East, in operations meant to “clear remnants” of the fighters.

It had been reported that about 20, 000 people had been killed, about a million displaced, with property worth billions of naira destroyed, since 2009 when the sect’s bloodletting campaign began.‎

