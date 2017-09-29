Police, Customs will tackle arms’ importation – IG

Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, yesterday said that the police were ready to partner with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to check the international syndicate behind illegal importation of weapons into the country from Turkey. This came on the heels of recent influx of arms and ammunition into the country.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, last week alleged that some Nigerians based in Turkey were behind the illegal importation of about 2,671 pump action guns that were impounded recently by the Customs. This was also as Idris reiterated his promise to improve the welfare of police officers so that they would be more professional and efficient in their duties. Idris, who spoke at the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari Housing Estate at Agemuwo area of Badagry, added that the police were already investigating the issue of fire arms’ importation.

The IG said that the Police High Command was keeping close watch on the issue. He said that the Customs High Command was yet to inform the force officially on the issue, but that the matter bordered on national security. He said: “The Comptroller General of Customs had made a broadcast on the seized arms.

The police as a security agent will join force with the Nigeria Customs Service to investigate the source of the arms and we will ensure that those behind the illegal importation do not go scot-free, no matter the circumstances.” Idris, who condemned the activities of secessionists in the country, disclosed that he had gone round the country and observed that Nigerians still wanted to continue to live together as brothers and sisters. The IG said that police had the responsibility to ensure that the unity of the country remains intact.

He said: “We have the constitutional power to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians anywhere in the country.” According to him, he was trying to ensure prompt action with regards to welfare of policemen and their families, such as promotion, prompt payment of salaries and provision of affordable housing units. He added: “I made some promises and I want to ensure I fulfil those promises. It’s my firm belief that police officers deserve support in terms of welfare and other logistics given the nature of our job.”

