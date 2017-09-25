‘Police probing house keeper’s death inside well’

Police said yesterday that they had launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of Justus Oruka in a well in Enugu. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement that the incident occurred at 10a.m. on September 21. Amaraizu added that the Homicide and Criminal Investigation Departments were doing everything they could to unravel the cause of the incident.

The PPRO, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the victim, who lived at Uli Street, Ogui in Enugu, got drowned in a well inside an uncompleted building located at Pocket Layout at Nkpokiti in the state capital.

He said: “People were seen gathered in their large numbers in Nkpokiti axis of Enugu to see things for themselves, while expressing shock and sorrow as they received the ugly information about a man that allegedly got drowned in a well filled with water.

“It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Justus Oruka, had allegedly got drowned in a well filled with water inside an uncompleted building at Pocket Layout, Nkpokiti where the deceased is said to be working as a house keeper. “It was further gathered that when he was eventually recovered from the well and rushed to Eastern Nigeria Medical Centre he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

