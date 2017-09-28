Politicians behind NFIU crisis – Magu

The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused politicians of instigating the crisis besetting the National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). It will be recalled that the NFIU was recently suspended from the Egmont Group over issues of noncompliance with some global standards.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said Magu made the allegation when he received the Di rector General of GIABA, Adama Coulibaly, who led other members on a courtesy call yesterday.

“Politicians are behind the NFIU crisis, because they want to destroy the achievements recorded by the EFCC.

“There is a complete misunderstanding about the workings of the NFIU, and it is surprising that the new bill by the legislators pushing for removal of the NFIU from the EFCC was passed in seven days”, Magu was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the GIABA boss was quoted as pledg-ing for the EFCC’s efforts at ensuring the recall of NFIU into the Egmont fold.

Uwujaren quoted Coulibaly as expressing the fear that, “if this suspension is not lifted early, it is going to have a negative impact not only on Nigeria, but the West African region. “We are here to express our support to Nigeria on this noble objective of fighting corruption.”

