Port users seek improved infrastructure

Port users are mounting pressure on the Federal Government to use part of the proceeds generated by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to fix the port access roads and other dilapidated infrastructure impeding trade facilitation. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As the deplorable roads in Apapa, Lagos keeps hampering access to the seaports and other businesses, port users have said that one of the solutions to the problems currently militating against trade facilitation is to use part of revenue generated by the customs to fix the major roads linking all the ports.

Already, they said that more that 80 companies had relocated from the community due to the harsh operating environment being experienced daily.

Concern

Although successive administrations have been attacked over traffic gridlock on the roads, no tangible solution has been proffered to address the various challenges in the community.

For instance, customs brokers under the umbrella of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) said that since it required N100 billion to fix the roads, Apapa and Tin-Can Customs commands and other agencies could raise money for the road projects within two months to consolidate the efforts of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dangote Group and Flour Mills Plc that have started reconstructing the Wharf Road.

Complaints

The President of Association of ANLCA, Olayiwola Shittu, had complained that the bad roads were causing avoidable economic losses, accidents and loss of man-hours on a daily basis.

Shittu said: “Everyday, importers, clearing agents and other port users sit for hours trying to get in or out of Apapa and it is causing a lot of stress that can lead to various health problems.

“Apart from stress and health challenges, importers are paying additional cost to terminal operators, while the Federal Government is losing huge revenue to unnecessary delays.”

He commended the board and the management of NPA for injecting N1.8billion in fixing the Apapa road.

Also, an importer, Mr Adeyemi Adeleke, said the Federal Government needed to complement the laudable efforts of NPA by tackling the nefarious activities of tanker drivers and operators of articulated vehicles.

He noted: “The roads leading to the ports are in bad shape, but we must also understand that the problem on that road comes from the tankers and containerised truck drivers, who go to the ports to lift fuel and others.

“So, it is necessary to appreciate the bold step being taken by NPA because it is not the only government agencies generating money from the ports.”

Emergency

A truck driver, Ema Okwudili, also said that there was no way accident could be avoided on the road because of the gullies.

The trucker stressed the need by the Federal Government to use part of the money generated by the Customs service to fix the road.

Okwudili said: “We must not wait until the Ijora bridge leading to the Apapa port collapses and the economy of the country is grounded before concrete steps would be taken by the government.

“The good example laid by the current management and board of the NPA and its board is a clarion call on the government and other revenue generating agencies at ports.”

Losses

Mr Sunday Collins, a banker, urged government to urgently repair the road.

He said: “It is always difficult for commuters to access Tin-Can due to the bad nature of the road. Buses coming from Oshodi now stop before Coconut bus stop because of the failed sections of the road and instead of commuters paying N100 from Oshodi to Apapa, they now pay N150 to get to West Minster bus stop where they now pay N150 or N2OO to take motor bike to First Gate of Tin-Can port and beyond.

“The monetary issue is one, but the danger people are facing on the road is a matter of life and death as many people including reporters have been killed by truck drivers on the road.”

However, NPA’s Assistant General-Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications department, Ibrahim Nasiru, said that the board and management of the authority were worried about the bad condition of the road.

“Although the repair of roads is not the statutory responsibility of the authority, NPA has committed the sum of N1.8billion to the reconstruction of Wharf Road and contractors from Messers AG Dangote Construction Company were mobilised to site in July 2017.

In consonance with Federal Government’s executive order on the ease of doing business at the nation’s sea ports, the Managing Director NPA, Hadiza Usman, who inspected the road at the weekend, noted that efforts were being made by the Federal Government to facilitate express funding of the project.

She noted that a licensing regime on holding bay was being perfected between NPA and the Lagos State Government to enable operators have access into the ports and function under guided directives.

Last line

There is need for government agencies generating revenue at the port to contribute to provide necessary infrastructure.

