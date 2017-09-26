Power: 4m customers suffer metering deficit

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) mulls modified CAPMI reintroduction

Stories:

About 4.025 million electricity customers suffered metering deficit rocking the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The data of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which revealed this, added that the commission was nurturing a grand plan for the re-introduction of Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI).

Noting that the industry has 7, 476, 886 electricity customers in the country, the NERC data maintained that only about 3.45 million have been reportedly metered while 4, 025. 611 are yet unmetered.

NERC is proposing introduction of what it calls “Modified CAPMI,” the document showed, adding that the commission had promised that it would fast-track the exercise.

Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI) is a willing-customer financing scheme initiated by NERC in 2013, which allows electricity consumers who are yet to be metered by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to finance the procurement of of their meter and be repaid over time through deductions from their monthly bills as against the provision of the law, which gave the monopoly of procuring, installing and managing meters to the DisCos.

NERC confirmed the plan in a presentation made by the regulator at the second and final day of the stakeholders consultation it held in Abuja for the Northcentral zone on MYTO methodology, Business Continuity, and Eligible Customer Declaration.

However, some bottlenecks identified with the scheme forced the NERC to abolish CAPMI when it issued a deadline of 1st November, 2016 for the 11DisCos to discontinue the practice.

Part of the proposal, which generated a long heated debate on the floor was the recognition of middlemen to be known as Meter Service Providers (MSPs) who would provide and monitor the procurement, installation and management of meters, thus taking the responsibility off the shoulders of the DisCos.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, the spokesperson for NERC said it would quicken the metering step thus closing the existing gap in no time and eliminate meter bypassing as well as energy theft due to the enhanced vigilance and monitoring by the MSPs while guaranteeing revenue protection for the DisCos and repayment to customers.

Most of the stakeholders spoke in favour of the consumers paying with the guarantee of getting the meter immediately instead of what they claimed had been the practice where many Nigerians were made to pay, though against the rule, and cannot get meter for up to two, three years.

While urging that painstaking enumeration be conducted quickly to know the true number of customers as many believed that the figure given by NERC was too small looking at the size of Nigeria, some speakers argued that the liquidity challenges being faced in the industry is not as a result of low or non-cost reflective tariff but the inability of the revenue collector, the DisCos to collect at least a great percentage of the monies owed from customers.

They however, urged that consideration be given to the so many members of the masses who are so poor and cannot afford to pay for meter, especially residents of low brow areas in the regulation..

Stakeholders agreed that NERC ensures that reliable and easy data collection mechanism that would give unambiguous information on how energy is consumed and calculated is embedded in the meter technology while concerted efforts are made to enlighten and educate electricity consumers on the usage.

Another aspect of the proposals was the idea of “Franchising (rural/urban)” under, which DisCos will be allowed to transfer their franchise to agents who would retail electricity to communities or specific areas on their behalf at an agreed discount while the end-user tariff remains as approved by NERC in line with MYTO.

The federal government had earlier said that it would support the take-off of an ancillary meter supply industry in Nigeria’s electricity market with a loan of N39 billion.

Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr.. Babatunde Fashola said at the 18th monthly meeting of power sector operators in Kano, that the government and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) were in talks with investors in the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) on a plan to have a separate meter supply industry that could bridge the metering deficits in the electricity market.

He said since the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005 did not give Discos the monopoly to supply meters to their customers even though it was their duty, the government has considered the need to license meter providers to supply meters to customers on conditions approved by the NERC.

This development followed repeated complaints of Discos’ hypocrisy with meter deployment to their customers, as well as their mishandlings of an alternative meter supply initiative – the Credited Advance Payment for Metering Implementation (CAPMI), which allowed consumers to self-finance their meter installations.

Though the immediate past Acting Chairman of NERC, Dr. Anthony Akah, developed a framework to create a separate meter supply industry for the electricity market before he handed over to the current board of commissioners, it was, however, not clear if the same framework was what the government and NERC would adopt in the new plan unveiled by Fashola.

Like this: Like Loading...