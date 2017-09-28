Presidency may probe APC NWC over bribery allegations

Johnchuks Onuanyim

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari may soon order an investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption trailing the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted in Anambra State.

The President is said to be unhappy with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC who were allegedly induced financially to influence the outcome of the poll.

The anger, New Telegraph learnt, was due to the allegations that some of the national officers of the party were involved in a bribery scam and might have become compromised before the primaries.

There were also further allegations that a N150 million bribe was offered to some of the NWC members to upturn the outcome of the primary election in favour of a certain candidate.

A presidency source told New Telegraph that President Buhari was disappointed at these allegations of financial inducement during and after the governorship primaries and might order an investigation to unravel the truth of the matter.

According to our source, the Presidency is particularly disturbed at the reports trending in the media that one of the NWC members was the clearing house for the bribery syndicate that came to induce members of the electoral panel.

It would be recalled that it took the APC leadership up to the last day set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before it could forward the name of the winner of the poll, Dr. Tony Nwoye to the election management body.

Before Nwoye’s name was submitted to INEC, Senator Andy Uba, one of the governorship aspirants, among other petitioners, had questioned Nwoye’s emergence at the primary election, demanding a repeat of the exercise.

In a petition, Uba had demanded for an outright cancelation of the primaries, which declared Nwoye as the party’s flag bearer in the November governorship election in Anambra State.

“I complained to some members of the Primary Election Committee sent from the headquarters of the party. To be frank, I continued with the exercise in protest after observing all these irregularities. Most of the disgruntled delegates of the primary election have gone to various courts to depose to an affidavit of events that transpired,” Uba had petitioned.

In the wake of the scandal, the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, had dismissed the N150 million bribery allegation levelled against members of the NWC as rumours.

According to him, the allegation was a rumour and would not deserve any response from the party. “I don’t respond to rumours,” he said.

When contacted on the position of the Presidency on the bribery allegations, a member of the NWC who pleaded anonymity, denied knowledge of any financial inducement on members, but wondered why the presidency was angry.

“Though I don’t know whether some persons collected money from anybody, but why should the president be angry? Does he fund the party?” the NWC member asked.

