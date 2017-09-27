Prisons Service dismisses 20 officers over jailbreaks

The Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) has dismissed 20 officers in connection with jailbreaks as well as trafficking in alcoholic beverages. This is even as 20 other officials are being subjected to internal disciplinary procedures over related offences. Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the dismissal happened in the last one year (August 2016 – August 2017).

A senior prisons official, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent on the development, said: “I can tell you that since the new Comptroller-General (CG) came on board, bad eggs have been shown the way out of Service. “In fact, this exercise (dismissal of errant officers) affected 20 personnel.

The CG, while placing emphasis on welfare, training and other motivational instruments, has also demonstrated zero tolerance for corruption and other acts of misconduct. “Over 11,000 officers and men were promoted across board by the CG.”

The Service’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Francis Enobore, confirmed the dismissal to New Telegraph. According to him, 19 of the personnel were dismissed “in relation to negligence of duty leading to jail break”, while “one official was dismissed on account of trafficking in alcoholic beverages.” He insisted that beer, gin, and other liquor were prohibited items in prisons.

This was as he further noted that the “official dismissed was caught bringing them (liquor) into the prison for inmates.” It will be recalled that several jailbreaks had been recorded across prison formations, including Kuje Prison in Abuja, Koton Karfi in Kogi State, as well as Ado-Ekiti Prison, Ekiti State. While this lasted, cases of inmates in Kirikiri Prisons found with communication gadgets had been recorded.

In the face of this, however, the NPS said cases of professional misconduct were being tackled, with a view to ushering in a new order. The NPS had earlier informed New Telegraph that “the root of prison riots, jailbreaks, is always this question of trafficking in unwholesome items.”

Like this: Like Loading...