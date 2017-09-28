Why Prof. Adeniran is the right man to lead PDP — DG

The Director-General of Prof. Tunde Adeniran Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, has said that the declaration of the former minister for the national chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, opens another chapter for the party to regain its prominent place in the democratic affairs of the country.

Gabam, former chief of staff in Bauchi state, who affirmed that Prof. Adeniran’s candidature is based on his proven and unblemished track records, in an interview said: “Our campaign is simply based on character, consistency from someone who want to vie for the chairmanship position. We are supporting Prof. Adeniran because right from 1998, he has never wavered; he remains consistent with the party.

“Secondly, we have checked his track records in various spheres of life- he has served as an ambassador, a minister, he was at the United Nations, he is a professor of repute and in all these, there is nothing incriminatory about him. He maintained a very disciplined and humble background, very dedicated and committed personality.”

He added that these attributes and more are what have made major players in the party to back the former ambassador to Germany, adding that the PDP can’t afford to elect someone of questionable character to lead the party.

His words: “It is a major paradigm shift. We don’t want to bring in a chairman that will be coerced, picked up tomorrow by security agencies under whatsoever guise of intimidation or investigation to bring down the morale of the party. We want someone with a clean record, someone with outstanding international record- someone that can speak freely on the world stage and will be respected. These are the reasons why we stood by him among other aspirants that have shown interests from the South-West and Southern Nigeria in general.”

Gabam disclosed that Prof. Adeniran is poised to clinch the chairmanship position at the National Convention of the PDP billed for December 9 .

“His chances of winning at the convention are absolutely bright. The shakers and movers of the PDP were at his declaration and the attributes that were read about him were outstanding. He has advantage over others. We are going for quality, decency, service, responsibility and sense of direction and someone who understands clearly the vision and mission of the founding fathers of the party,” he said.

Recall that on Wednesday , at the Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, while declaring public his intention to contest the office of national chairman in the party’s forthcoming convention, Prof. Adeniran said a transparent and credible convention would guarantee the survival of the party for years to come.

He pledged to re-affirm and entrench the founding principles of the party and rejuvenate it to its original state of strength, devoid of impunity, imposition and subversion of the will of the people among others.

Adeniran said it would be “uncharitable and a despicable fallacy” for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rubbish the achievements of the PDP administration in 16 years , especially when one considered the massive challenges the PDP inherited from long years of military rule.

