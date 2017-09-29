PTAD: Pensioners’ benefits gulp N60bn in 8 months

Verification of retirees across Nigeria had fraud associated with pension administration in the past

The monthly pension payments to retirees by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) have gulped as much as N60 billion in the last eight months.

The figure is premised on the N7.5 billion monthly payment currently being disbursed to retirees across the country. It is, however, a conservative figure as many retirees are still being verified and added to the list from time to rime.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the figure is likely to increase in the next few months following the successful verification exercise that has been carried out in some parts of the country.

According to PTAD’s arrangement, once a pensioner is verified and certified fit to receive pension, all the arrears he had been denied are also calculated and paid to him.

The exercise, which began in 2015, has been concluded in North East, South-South, North West and South East zones of the country with 56,587 verified.

Last August, the directorate was in the South West states of Osun, Ekiti and Ondo to verify the retirees who were not pay-rolled for years.

The nationwide exercise, which has been commended by most pensioners and the Presidency, has successfully curbed fraud in pension administration.

Prior to setting up PTAD to handle pensioners’ welfare under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), the nation’s pension administration was riddled with fraud as those appointed to manage the process diverted larger chunk of the votes to their personal use.

In one of such findings, a report of investigation into the alleged mismanagement of pension fund by a Senate committee revealed that from 2005 to 2011, government officials in charge of pension funds in the country stole N237.9 billion through a syndicated and institutionalised corruption, fraud and embezzlement in the management of pension funds.

Acknowledging recent positive developments in pension administration, the Presidency said PTAD had saved N5.7 billion through the efficient administration of the pensions of parastatals and universities in addition pension assets being increased from N4.96 trillion in June 2015 to N6.42 trillion as at March 2017, representing a growth of over 29 per cent.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, said the feat was achieved by strengthening PTAD, which has introduced a number of innovative measures over the past two years.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to ensure the strengthening and accountability of PTAD,” he noted.

Garba stated that in contrast to the past when a record number of pensioners died on queues trying to get their rights, the new arrangement ensures that the pensioners are attended to with utmost care, provided a conducive atmosphere for verification, food and water as well as wheelchairs for those that have mobility challenges.

While conducting the exercise in Lagos penultimate week, Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, also reiterated the fact that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that fraud associated with pension management in the past was completely eliminated.

She said: “Since we commenced the verification exercise, we have discovered a lot of fraud in the system. Imagine a situation where a pensioner was receiving over a N100,000 as pension. How much was his salary when he was in the service?

“These are some of the reasons we are being attacked by some people who were benefiting from the old system. They know with the verification so many fraudulent arrangements would be detected and eliminated.”

The PTAD boss also said that the Federal Government was working out modalities to settle the arrears of the 33 per cent increase in retirees’ pensions.

“Between four and five months after verification, those not on the payroll will be returned and will start earning pensions. All those on the payroll are been verified and if they have any other complaint, it will be rectified during this verification,” Ikeazor said.

The executive secretary noted that those being verified were civil service, police, para-military and parastatals pensioners.

Like this: Like Loading...