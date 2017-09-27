A public officer and his orderly

The use of orderlies is one of the benefits enjoyed by public office holders, who usually appear in public places with policemen or policewomen. The orderlies usually stand behind their principals during public functions. Recently, there was a public drama between a top public office holder in Lagos State (name withheld) and his orderly at an event.

The public office holder was sitting on the podium with other guests and while the event was going on two journalists, who were eager to take pictures engaged each other in a shouting match.

The orderly left his boss to attend to the journalists and started scolding one of them. His action annoyed his principal who called him to order, asking him to leave the two journalists to reconcile their differences. While the orderly was trying to explain himself to his principal; the principal told him “Shut up and face your business. You are a busy body. What concerns you?”

Like this: Like Loading...