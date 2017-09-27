PwC sees rise in domestic corporate bond issuances

Financial analysts at PwC Nigeria have foreseen increase in domestic corporate bond issuances during the rest of 2017 and beyond. The analysts in a report tagged ‘PwC’s Nigeria Capital Markets Update September 2017’, said: “In the short term, we expect inflation and hence yields, to start to drop as the FG reaches its debt ceiling.

This in turn may lead to an increase in domestic corporate bond issuances”. Consistent with global sentiments, they also believed cross-border investors would turn bearish on emerging market bonds, in line with rating agencies’ sentiments.

“In the medium and long term, we expect to see activity pick up in the equity capital markets as Nigeria continues to emerge from the recession and companies execute on plans shelved in 2015 due to uncertainty,” they said. The experts noted that decline in government revenues has severely impacted budgetary obligations across the three tiers of government.

They said : “The implication for the Federal Government was a 14 per cent decline in 2016 revenues compared to 2015, resulting in a fiscal deficit of 2.2 per cent of GDP (2015: 1.6 per cent of GDP), the highest deficit in seven years.

To finance this deficit, the FG borrowed N2.2 trillion from the domestic bond market in 2016, the highest domestic borrowing in recent times. This caused corporate bond yields to increase to levels nearly equivalent to standard bank financing, which has discouraged issuers from seeking funding through the domestic capital markets. “The domestic corporate bond market has therefore tapered in 2017 relative to activity observed between 2014 and 2016.

We do however, see increased activity in the near term from large Nigerian corporates looking to refinance for longer tenors, and other issuers looking to finance large projects with the support of guarantees from new players in the market such as Infra- Credit, established by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority in collaboration with GuarantCo.” The analysts explained that unlike the bond market, the commercial paper (CP) market in Nigeria has seen significant activity, with the largest issuance to date in 2017 by Access Bank.

