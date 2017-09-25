Python Dance: Group threatens to drag Buhari, Buratai to ICC

A notable organisation of Igbo Intelligentsia, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has concluded plans to drag President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The action is as a result of the ongoing militarization of the South-East, brutalising and killing of armless members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). The President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, told New Telegraph in Abuja that his group was taking every step necessary to ensure that the ongoing invasion of Igbo land and mindless killings of non-violent Igbo youths by the Nigerian Army was properly addressed. Nwala also disclosed that already, his group has initiated another case at the Federal High Court, Enugu, to challenge what he described as “unconstitutional, ethnic and religious cleansing.”

The university lecturer also alleged that the Buhari administration is carrying out a well-articulated full-blown fascism meant to decimate Ndigbo, simply because the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, was becoming more popular with his non-violent struggle. “During our visit to the United States, we visited United States Congress, and many other places and we gave them a petition, alerting them that forces are mobilizing to decimate Ndigbo. In fact, that another pogrom was in the making. “Our people abroad are working hard. Petitions are virtually ready, and in our own case, we want to make sure everything is tidied up. We are documenting every case.

This is not an emotional burden to ADF; it is a highly intellectual burden. The documents are being gathered to prosecute these things. “The petitions have gone out, including one to the ICC on the invasion. As the invasion was going on, documentation was made, including the videos forwarded to them.

We are virtually ready to present the case on the issue of ethnic cleansing,” he said. On the allegation that the militarization of Igbo land was a conspiracy hatched out with some political actors, who felt that IPOB was posing a threat to their interests, he said: “I think Ndigbo should hold all those who have participated in the planning and endorsement of this invasion and ensuing killing, humiliation and torture of harmless and innocent youth accountable.” He also explained that the proscription of IPOB by South-East governors was a hasty error, saying the organisation was a nonviolent group in a struggle for self-determination.

