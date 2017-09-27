Racist chant against Nigerians: BA sacks stewardess

British Airways (BA) yesterday sacked a stewardess, Joanne Wickenden, who posted a racist Snapchat rant attacking Nigerian passengers after she was called in for a twohour meeting with bosses. The 23-year-old Wickenden sparked outrage after recording the racist clip in her BA uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night. In a statement yesterday the airline said: “She no longer works for British Airways.

We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.” Wickenden, who wants to be an actress, told friends “I am not a racist”. She also claimed the sickening video was just a joke, according to MailOnline.

“I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends. I don’t want to fly anymore,” Wickenden told MailOnline. A friend said that the other colleague wanted her to impersonate what goes on on the flight.

A source told MailOnline that the video – which was captioned: “I can’t cope with this flight” – was circulated among “horrified” BA cabin crew who are “very concerned”. Another shocked staff member said BA should apologise to its Nigerian passengers.

In the expletive-filled footage, Wickenden said: “All Nigerians are going to be asking for f****** upgrades” – after claiming the men would need more leg room in an apparent joke about the size of their privates. During the one-minute clip she also revealed how she was going to deal with passengers on the six-hour flight.

