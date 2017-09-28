A ray of sunshine after the rains

After killings and wanton destruction of properties, the people of Azuofia, Edda community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and their neighbouring Ovurokponu, Ogurude in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State have agreed to embrace peace, UCHENNA INYA in Abakaliki reports

It was in 1984 that Azuofida and Ogurude communities witnessed a bloody clash which left many people injured. After the bloody clash, the two communities embraced peace, marrying each other and sharing many things in common.

The peace was however shattered on January 10, 2017 when the two neighbouring communities took up arms against themselves and no fewer than 10 persons lost their lives in the melee with properties including houses, vehicles and economic trees destroyed.

On that January morning, a commercial motorcycle operator simply identified as Isagha, who hailed from Ovurokponu-Ogurude, Cross River State was killed by unknown persons. He was allegedly beheaded. The Ovurokponu-Ogurude community accused Azuofida-Edda

of killing the deceased as alleged part of requirements for the sacrifices before the burial of their late traditional ruler.

The killing of the commercial motorcycle operator sparked off the crisis as the Ovrukponu people attacked their Azuofida counterparts, killing over 10 persons. They destroyed houses of different types, economic trees, vehicles and massacred domestic animals.

The renewed violence between the two neighbouring communities left both parties devastated. But the most affected are the people of Azuofida. Over 3,000 Azuofida people were displaced. As result of this, the Federal Government deployed troops of army and police to the troubled area to maintain the peace.

Following the sufferings of over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) of Azuofia Edda in the crisis, the state government distributed 560 bags of 25kg rice, 560 cartons of indomie, 300 treated Mosquito nets, 280 wrappers, 140 foams and N100,000 per family to the victims to alleviate their sufferings.

But the presence of the security agents in the area could not prevent killings as persons were secretly killed by warlords.

The Soldiers deployed to the troubled area arrested 24 persons with six fresh human heads. The 24 persons were arrested at the Ogurude axis of the area. They were arrested by the soldiers while allegedly eating cooked human bodies with their fresh heads lined up on the ground while a man was tied to a tree awaiting slaughter when the soldiers struck.

The secret killings remained unabated. On September 1, 2017, six persons were killed in the war area prompting the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubakar to broker peace between the two neighbouring communities.

Stakeholders and people of the warring communities declared their commitment for restoration of peace in the troubled area during the peace meeting presided over by Abubakar at Azuofia Edda.

The peace deal followed the intervention of the army chief, who had since engaged the people of the two neighbouring communities in a dialogue, especially after the most recent attack on September 1, 2017 that claimed six lives.

Addressing the two communities made up of government representatives, traditional rulers, elders and youths of Ebonyi and Cross River states, Abubakar decried the senseless killings and wanton destruction of properties that have been going on in the two warring communities.

He warned that the carnage must come to an end and regretted that the people who had lived together for centuries and shared things in common could be misled into spilling of blood because of land.

He advised the two parties to sheath their sword and embrace the new found peace.

“We are here to restore peace and forestall these senseless killings that have been going on in these communities. The most worrisome is that incident of September 1, 2017. One cannot visibly see the difference between the people here. They are all human beings who have been living together. So, you must continue to exist whether you like it or not”, Abubakar stated.

Senior Special Adviser to Governor Umahi on Internal Security, Dr

Kenneth Ugballah, led the Ebonyi State delegation and noted that measures would be taken to ensure that peace returns to all areas especially those along the border lines.

“The meeting in its communiqué, requested that all concerned communities should cease hostilities immediately with no single gunshot released henceforth from both sides.”

He noted that the representatives from both sides accepted to abide with the directive with the GOC directing the officer commanding the 13 Brigade of Nigerian Army in Calabar, to create access routes for the warring communities to relate freely.

“The meeting resolved to inaugurate a 7-man committee from both sides to serve as internal peace committee which would meet twice monthly on the land dispute issues.”

He noted that the subsequent 14-man joint peace committee would in turn, meet once in two months to ensure that the peace process is sustained and a permanent solution to the problem achieved.

Like this: Like Loading...