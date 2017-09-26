RE: Nigeria: a nation without sense of history

It’s my wish to yield the space this week to my readers while I’m also taking the liberty to answer the question posed by Henry Obireze from Owerri. He wanted to know my position on the proscription of IPOB by the South-East Governors and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organisation by the Defense Headquarters.

First, the South-East Governors did not proscribe IPOB as an organization, rather what was proscribed by their statement were the activities of IPOB within the South-East. If the activities of IPOB will imperil the people or cause further disruption of peace, the governors as the state’s Chief Security Officers have the right to ban the activities of the group in the interest of public safety.

However, while the governors could proscribe the activities of IPOB, they have no constitutional power to proscribe IPOB as an organization registered by law. That power lies within the purview of the courts and the National Assembly. On the second leg of the question:

The Defense Headquarters has no power under our constitution to designate IPOB or any other organisation for that matter as a terrorist organisation. IPOB or any interested person can challenge before a competent court both the proscription and designation of the group as a terrorist organisation.

From my Mail Box

Well-articulated Well-articulated, but the question is who will make the self-acclaimed Igbo leader /messiah Nnamdi Kalu see reasons with you. From Patrick Amaechi Your comments were the most objective I have read concerning the tension in the South-East of Nigeria.

I sincerely hope that both sides to the conflict will listen to your well-articulated view. From Arc M. A. Okoro You were once again at your very best. Among your colleagues you have been the lonely voice holding a very objective view on the activities of IPOB, suggesting to both the FG and IPOB on how best to approach and resolve the issues. Keep it up! Chief I. Dike.

Always proud of you

Your write up is a masterpiece. I have always been proud of you and other writers of Igbo extraction. You guys are really great thinkers. Keep up the good work you are doing.Love from Hon law Obieze.

What are we fighting for?

Nigerian leaders are more of power minded than unity minded! If not what does it take a good hearted leader to make genuine sincere peace with his/her own brothers and sisters? What are we fighting for? After all Abraham left a fertile land to his brother Lot for peace to rain and God still blessed Abraham a million times than Lot.

Nigerian leaders and the lead at any level should learn from that great man (ABRAHAM!) May GOD help us all! Romanus Idiroko

FG should name the looters funding IPOB or shut up

Please you people that write, can we request the government or army to name the looters sponsoring IPOB because I don’t know any Igbo man in EFCC show. They should name the looters or shut up! Tam from Rivers State

Keep it up

Dear Clem, your opinion is great.

I wish to appeal that you continue to tell our people the right way to go about a political struggle of the type we have at hand. Please I personally plead that you do more. Thanks, G.C. Sampson

I beg to differ

While I agree that you are entitled to your opinion on the strategy of Nnamdi Kanu but you must not lose sight of the fact that we don’t have a universal strategy to use in all agitations. Every strategy is unique to the cause of every agitation.

Buhari is brutish, vindictive and dumb so the best strategy to be used is to be caustic, direct and propagandish if there is any adjective like that.

In the process, he will continue playing into the hands of the agitators.What Nnamdi Kanu needs most is international recognition and that is what he is now getting in large quantity consequent upon the st—ity of the Buhari regime. From Kenneth Okoro

Proscribing IPOB is not the answer

Proscribing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group there by side-lining the major reasons for the agitations is a propaganda and politicking that will not do Nigeria’s unity any good.

Igbo are slave in Nigeria, if not the Buhari-led government should be just, universal in addressing grievances. Buhari-led Federal Government is not fair and just to the Igbo tribe. Remember that anybody or group denied justice can never be interested in peace! Buhari should save Nigeria for God Sake! Remi Okonkwo

I wish our leaders read you too

I’ve been reading your column for a long time. I really love the fact that you write in a balanced manner.

I wish our leaders are also reading your columns. My worry is that I read from a columnist yesterday that our president doesn’t read newspapers. Onyeka Emele, Aba.

Let’s be reasonable

The best brains are usually radicals, and the youth who are upfront in this agitation are part of our best. In the event of war, we shall lose them and will be left with the docile ones who will hide under their girlfriends’ beds. What the future will hold for our race cannot be imagined.

The elders of our time should seat up and bring this impasse to an end. We shall lose both in human and material in the event of a full blown arms struggle. All these Igbo who based in Pakistan, India, America, Turkey and Britain are safe but those in Aba, Umuahia and Mbaise are not.

Let us be reasonable. From Isdore Nwaneri

True talk

True talk Clem, I wonder why we Igbo do not learn from the past. Fani-Kayaode and Fayose are agitating for Biafra. Why not for Oduduwa? They want the war to start in Igbo land while the Yoruba region is safe as it was in the civil war. Only a foolish son like Kanu brings war down to his father’s house. Vin Ify Ezekwesili

Like this: Like Loading...