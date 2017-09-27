Recall notice: Melaye evades INEC officials

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, yesterday frustrated attempts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to serve him with the recall notice in accordance with the court order. Officials from the commission were yesterday at the National Assembly to serve him the notice, which included bags of verified signatures arranged according to local government areas.

The INEC officials were said to have arrived the Senate wing of the National Assembly about 11 am just as the lawmakers, who resumed from their twomonth holidays, went into a closed door session. The officials, however, met Senator Melaye’s Suite No 2.13 office under lock and key, but they decided to wait at the door for his arrival.

The bailiff, identified as Nura Mohammed in company of other staff of the commission and INEC correspondents, were at the Senate chambers and mounted sentry for him to come so as to serve him the notice of recall.

They stationed themselves in different strategic locations, where they laid “ambush” for him. One of the INEC officials, who did not want his name in print, said they had specific instruction to deliver the notice directly to Melaye.

But, the Senator, who later emerged from the Chambers around 1.56 pm dressed in ash colour suit was sighted walking briskly away after given instructions to his aides, and was immediately followed by Nura Mohammed, who was with the document.

Mohammed had merely introduced himself as an official of the court when Senator Melaye entered his already stationed vehicle, and zoomed off. Melaye had told journalists on Monday that he was not prepared to make himself available to INEC for service, arguing that the period of 90 days given to the commission to conduct the exercise has elapsed.

