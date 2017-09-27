Redeemer Varsity produces 22 First Class, 145 Second Class graduates

The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State yesterday graduated no fewer than 465 students during its year’s 9th convocation ceremony, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Debo Adeyewa made this known while speaking with newsmen in Ede yesterday. Of the 465, Adeyewa said twenty two bagged First Class while 145 graduated with second class upper division. According to the vice chancellor, the First Class honours constituted about 4.7 per cent of the total graduands and the 145 second class upper division amounted to 31.2 per cent. According to him, 203 graduands came out with second class lower division, which is 43.7 per cent, as others fell into third class and pass categories.

“It is the first and the most active set that would passionately do everything possible to bring indigent colleagues who are unable to pay their fees back to school,” he said. The Vice-chancellor, however, canvassed government’s support for private higher institutions of learning, to aid acceleration of research and the development of the education sector, saying the establishment of private universities in the country had opened up academic landscape and provided access to many candidates who otherwise would have been denied the opportunity of higher education.

