Redeeming health sector’s battered image

The nation’s health sector has come a long way, but not much has been accomplished in terms of concrete achievements. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

With just two days to the 57th independent anniversary of Nigeria, concerned stakeholders have been agitated over what has been the achievement in the health sector. Their worry may not be misplaced, especially considering what an average responsible man that has lived for 57 years is expected to have accomplished in this environment.



Of course, given the cultural values of the region that particular man is from, some specific landmark successes are among what will count before he could be widely considered as having paid his dues.

Although, the journey of the nation’s health sector has come a long way, after setting off on a good note in the early years of the country’s independence, it is now wobbling without much to show in its advancing age.

Polio

Nigeria remains one of the three countries still plagued by polio, the others being Afghanistan and Pakistan. After more than two years without wild poliovirus in Nigeria, the Federal Government on August 11, 2016 reported that two children have been paralysed by the disease in Borno State. Both cases were detected from Gwoza and Jere Local Government Areas. Not too long afterwards, precisely on September 5, last year, the World Health Organisation (WHO), confirmed the outbreak of a third new polio outbreak in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Considered as a very big setback, the return of polio to Nigeria after a two-year break is a big disaster for the country.

Poliomyelitis, often called polio or infantile paralysis, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. Children suffering polio experience muscle weakness, often resulting in paralysis.

Polio is not the only disease that is posing a challenge for Nigeria. Lassa fever, Dengue fever, Cholera, Diarrhoae, among others have similarly been afflicting the populace and sending some Nigerians to early grave.

Recently also, Yellow fever brole out in Kwara, prompting epidemiologists in other parts of the country to be placed on alert.

According to the situation report issued by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on September 7, the current outbreak of Lassa fever has led to the deaths of 85 people in 19 states.

The report published in the centre’s website stated that the latest rounds recorded from December 2017 affected: Ogun, Bauchi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Rivers, Kaduna, Gombe, Cross River, Borno, Kano, Kogi, Enugu, Anambra, Kwara and Lagos.

The report said the outbreak was active in Ondo, Edo, Plateau, Bauchi, Ogun, Kaduna, Kwara and Lagos states.

The NCDC also said since the onset in December, 2016, a total of 263 cases had been classified, 249 confirmed.

As part of efforts to check these diseases, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole informed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) last week that the country is tracking four major disease outbreaks including Lassa fever, cholera, yellow fever and maternal mortality.

“We still have cholera in some parts of the country, particularly in Kano, Kebbi, Borno and Zamfara but the outbreak in Borno state is the most significant of all of them.

“So far since the outbreak started we have recorded 2,719 suspected cases of cholera and we reported 51 deaths in total,” added Adewole.

Strikes

Over the years, the issue of strikes has been used as a weapon to negotiate demands for better remunerations, welfare and other demands. However, the impact of strikes in the health sector on patients has been terrible in the past years. In 2017, an indefinite national strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) crippled health care service provisions in tertiary hospitals all over the country, prompting patients on hospital admissions to be forcefully discharged. No sooner had the strike which lasted for 10 days been called off than other health workers under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) proceeded on another indefinite strike to pressure the Federal Government to also look into their own demands.

Among the demands of JOHESU are the call to revamp infrastructure in tertiary health institutions, the release of report of the inter-ministerial sub-committee on critical matters in the health sector; implementing professional autonomy among different category of health workers, appointing health workers as Headship of departments/units in hospitals; and the implementation of enhanced entry point (EEP) for medical laboratory scientists and radiographers, among others.

As at the time of filing this report, the health workers strike is still on without any end in sight. Although, hospital activities are on, they are at reduced level. At the Federal Neuto Psychiatric Hospital Yaba, many patients in the wards have been discharged considering that nurses who care for patients are also on strike.

HIV/AIDS

Presently, Nigeria occupies the top of the ladder when it comes to cases of HIV-positive children in the world, according to the Coordinator of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme (NASCP), Dr. Sunday Agboje. A report by NASCP shows that there are 1.7 million HIV positive women and 380,000 children under 15 years in the country.

The report further states that mother-to-child HIV transmission accounts for over 90 per cent of new HIV infections among children. Nigeria currently ranks the second largest HIV epidemic in the world, with 3.4 million living with the virus.

According to the Chairperson, Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPHWAN), Lagos State Chapter, Mrs. Aminat Alli-Agboola, HIV is no longer the enemy but stigma and discrimination.

Aminat who has lived positively with HIV for over 15 years, warned that except there is intervention to tackle stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV, more babies of HIV positive women will be born with the virus.

On his part, Adewole admitted that although, the Federal Government has kick-started the HIV test and treat initiative to help more Nigerians know their HIV status beginning from 2016, the challenge is that while about 500,000 Nigerians would need to be put on treatment, “we do not have the resources that we need to take care of the 500,000. Hence, in our 2017 budget, we are looking at how we would take care of about 100,000 out of the 500,000.

“We are looking at donor support including Global Fund and other donors to join us so that we can scale up treatment for the other people,” he added.

Furthermore, the global community has called for health system strengthening, saying it is important to ensure that countries can realise the benefits of new policies and technologies for HIV treatment. WHO recommends that all persons living with HIV should be put on anteretrovirals (ARVs). Standard antiretroviral therapy (ART) consists of the combination of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to maximally suppress the HIV virus and stop the progression of HIV disease.

Rising kidney failure, lack of access to dialysis services

Nephrologists or physicians with expertise in kidney health, in 2016 raised alarm over rising incidences of kidney disease among Nigerians, saying, “each year, 17,000 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed with only 2,000 having access to life -saving dialysis.”

According to the President of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN), Dr. Ebun Bamgboye, Nigeria has one of the largest burdens of kidney disease in the world.

Reacting to the poor state of the health sector, the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Prof. Mosto Onuoha lamented that Nigerians who are down with kidney failure and currently undergoing dialysis cannot get good health facilities for the uptake of dialysis as well as treatment. “The family of anybody that has kidney failure is condemned due to the huge amount of money they are expected to pay for services. “It should not happen, Onuoha charged.

“Having kidney centres functioning and those with the ailment driving in to uptake dialysis should be the minimum available for Nigerians. In the United States (U.S), the hospitals offering these services even call up their patients on the day of appointment to come over and uptake dialysis.”

Besides, Onuoha also lamented the number of young Nigerian doctors that have left Nigeria, to seek greener pastures in advanced countries said. “They are leaving in droves because of poor working conditions, residency issues, housemanship problems, among others ; it is not good for the country.”

He called for better management of public hospitals, saying many of the nation’s teaching hospitals are not well run.

On his part, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Dr. Godwin Ogbonna while recalling the achievements of the country in its early years, said Nigeria’s health sector was rated third in the Commonwealth and around that period the King of Saudi Arabia came for treatment in Nigeria at the University College Hospital (UCH) in 1962.

“One of the good things the late and former Minister of Health, Prof. Olikoye Ransome Kuti introduced into the system is the ability to give role and responsibility to states and local governments – the primary health care (PHCs) centres, the state hospitals and the tertiary health facilities.”

However, he said, “During his reign also that was the period we started having discord in the system because of the introduction of two salary system – the Medical Salary Structure (MSS) and the other for the health care professionals, the Health Salary Structure (HSS).”

Ogbonna noted that during these periods there was a lot of strike in the health sector, warranting another Circular 1 of 1996 to correct the anomaly introduced by Olikoye and it could not be corrected.

He said, “Hence there was a lot of problems till 2006 when we went to the National Industrial Court which gave the judgment that the salary structure could be re-negotiated and from then up till 2008, the former President Olusegun called for the Job Evaluation Report. Instead of the Federal Government to implement recommendations in the report, it refused to do so.

“Since that 2008 till date it has been from one problem to the other. If the medical doctors are not on strike, the health workers would be on strike.

“That is why among the Committee of the Commonwealth, out of the 190 countries, Nigeria is 187, third from the rear. Before, we used to be third from the front but now, we are third from behind and that is why you see medical tourism in which many Nigerians travel out of the country for treatment.

“It is not that Nigeria does not have competent personnel; we have but the structural and organisational structures are not there. Health sector staff is owed salaries and the available equipment in most facilities are not up to date.

“Also, a lot of the medical personnel are going out of the country to practice; they are looking for greener pastures. If personnel are trained they need to have equipment to practice but the equipment is not there.”

The National President of NUAHP, therefore called for the restructure of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) both in administrative prowess and in accountability form.

He said, “A situation where at the FMOH we have the senior minister is a medical practitioner, the junior minister is a medical practitioner and the permanent secretary is also a medical practitioner, it does not give room for balancing.

“We need to ensure that if the senior minister is a medical practitioner the junior minister should come from other allied health professionals and ditto.”

Similarly, he called for machinery to ensure that equipment in the hospitals is up to date through the revamping of existing facilities.

In addition, Ogbonna called for the institution of effective check and balances that would ensure proper accountability at the FMOH. “These will pave the way for money budgeted in the health sector to be used for what they are earmarked for.

“Also, there should be overseas training and retraining for some key personnel. If we can get all these in place we can get back our lost glory.”

