Regulator restates plan to boost $68bn investment

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has highlighted what it would consistently do to attract more investment inflow into the nation’s telecoms industry already worth $68 billion.

The commission said it would be religious to its mandate to regulate the telecommunications sector in line with global best practices and sustain investors confidence in Nigeria.

This was stated by the Commission when a delegation from Standard Bank Group visited the Commission in Abuja recently.

Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, (NCC), Mr. Sunday Dare, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof..Umar Danbatta, said that the Commission had sole statutory mandate for the economic, technical and commercial regulation of the telecoms industry.

He gave assurance that through creation of a level-playing field for all stakeholders, the Commission would leave no stone unturned to protect current and potential investors into the nation’s telecoms sector.

The NCC, Dare said, supervises a $68 billion investments telecom industry and has a clear mandate to create a conducive atmosphere for investment inflows into the economy in Nigeria and does that with rules that are clear, transparently made, uniformly applied and fairly enforced.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings (a member of Standard Bank Group) visited the Commission as part of its efforts to create enabling environment for international and local investments and meet with select organisations over strategic investment opportunities.

“We are committed to providing a level playing field for all stakeholders”, Dare said, adding that the NCC is focused on assuring industry sustainability and creating fresh investment opportunities through a number of initiative.

Explaining some of the initiatives, Dare said the Commission is aggressively tackling ecosystem challenges especially issues relating to access to forex, multiple taxation, rights of way, an so on; carrying out a comprehensive review of our licensing framework and processes; pursuing new options for spectrum efficiency and addressing pricing issues which impact business decisions, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...