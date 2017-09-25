Relief for Lagos retirees over PTAD’s verification

It was a moment of joy for some pensioners last week in Lagos as the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) commenced its verification exercise with the retirees believing it will bring an end to their agonies.

The exercise, which took place in five centres simultaneously, witnessed a large turnout of elderly retirees with their employment and retirement history to be verified.

At the Alausa centre covered by our correspondent, some of the retirees said they were yet to be paid their benefits for as long as 10 years, stressing that the verification would bring anyone to their misery.

One of them, Mrs. Rosaline Adeniyi, who retired as Chief Matron, said she had not been paid since she retired in 2006.

Expressing optimism in the current verification exercise, she said the process alone revealed that PTAD would fulfill its promise of paying all qualified pensioners.

“I commend the arrangement. From what I have seen so far, I believe the system is better now and I also believe the verified pensioners will start receiving their pensions.

“I have not received anything since 2006 when I retired. I have been spending on my children up to this time for assistance,” she said.

Also speaking on the arrangement, the Chairman, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Civil Service Pensioners, Lagos State branch, Comrade Sanni Waheed, commended the process, saying PTAD would certainly repeat the efficiency it had exhibited in others zones as the exercise continues.

Waheed, who retired from the Ministry of Works, said although he had no issues with his pension, some members of the union had one or two issues from the previous handlers to sort out.

He said: “Most of our members had their names omitted from the payroll between 2006 and 2010 especially during the exercise carried out by Maina’s management.

“Another problem is short payment. Some pensioners who are supposed to receive as much as N50,000 have had their pensions slashed to as low as N8,000 and even N2,000.

“We commend the zeal, commitment, and efficiency of the current Executive Secretary of PTAD, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor for taking away the apprehension in pensioners.”

She said most pensioners that were verified last year had been paid, a development he described as unprecedented, saying that Lagos State pensioners were hopeful that it will be repeated in their own case after verification.

According to him, Federal Civil Service Pensioners see the current PTAD as a glorious dawn in pension management in Nigeria.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Bulgari for making the welfare of pensioners a priority in this administration. We prayed before that God should heal him and still praying His protection over him,” he added.

