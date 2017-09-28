Replicating telecoms’ feat in Pay-TV

Nigeria is on the verge of witnessing a revolutionary pay-as-you-consume service in the pay-television (Pay-TV) market just as it was witnessed with the Glo per-second billing initiative, which, today, is regarded as a game changer in the development of telecoms sector in Nigeria. KUNLE AZEEZ reports

In every country, telecommunications and broadcasting sectors are usually a Siamese twin, whose technical peculiarities are similar in a way. Players in both sectors require spectrum to be able to operate and their transmission and service consumption patterns are also similar.

Though some countries still have different local regulators for each of the sectors, as in Nigerian where the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regulates telecoms while the National Broadcasting Commission oversees the broadcasting industry.

However, on a global level, only the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an agency of the United Nations (UN) that sets global standards for the two industries, which are increasingly converging as a result of advancement in technology.

In fact, a lot of stakeholders have been advocating a merger of the NCC and NBC in Nigeria in line with the technology convergence in the world, making the lines that hitherto separated the two sectors increasingly blurred.

It is, therefore, not surprising that a development that happened in Nigeria few years after the 2001 liberalisation of the telecommunication industry with regards to the introduction of per-second billing (PSB) by Globacom, country’s indigenous Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) operator, may also be soon experienced in the country-s pay-TV market.

This means, when the new plan begins, it is expected to replicate the revolutionary feat Globacom made in the telecoms industry through the introduction of per second billing (PSB).

Revolution in the horizon

According to available information, a new pay-tv player, Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV), is planning a commercial launch any moment from now with disruptive Pay-as-You-Consume (PATC) model, which Nigerians have longed for many years.

Hitherto, incumbent pay TV providers, such as DStv/GOtv and StarTimes had consistently argued that the model was not possible to implement in Nigeria on the grounds that they bought the contents they relay as a whole and not in bits.

The position of incumbent players is understanding as they are believed to have formed a clique to tehorsie and popularise the believe that PAYC is impracticable just as MTN, VMobile (now Airtel) and other smaller telecoms service providers, before Glo came on board, made telecoms subscribers believe PSB was not possible.

DSTV might be kicked out soon and by a local cable operator at that. The very first Nigerian owned cable operator to offer the pay per view service in Nigeria, TSTV is set to launch soon.

This means, if all things go as planned, TSTV will bring Nigerian a total new service that will keep their disposable income healthy as they consume based on their demand, starting from next month, just as they celebrate Independence Day.

Assessing TSTV offerings

TSTV is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) broadcast service that came to be as a result of a multi-transponder agreement between ABS and TSTV to deliver DTH to Nigeria on the ABS 3A satellite.

Analysts have expressed the hope that TSTV would, indeed, redeem its promise of offering unique services, and thus break the MultiChoice’s monopoly in the business in Nigeria, just as the move by the incoming operator is believed to be aimed at attracting more subscribers to their service, which is considered to have been tailored along the yearning of Nigerian pay TV customers.

TSTV, which is a DTH pay TV, will be offering 200 rich blend of local and international channels and packages for entertainment, including news, sports, kids, health, among others.

These will be distributed on the ABS 3A Africa beam, located at 3 degrees west, beginning with 100 channels and then grow to above 150 with time with industry watchers predicting that it would win over a lot of customers from its competitors.

The TV will also show live sports like Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and so much more. Some sport channels on TSTV Africa are Sport 1-10, Fox Sport HD, and Ts Sports.

Telecoms service angle

Also, running on 4.5G network, every subscriber will get 20G of data for N3,000 monthly. The data can also be used for video calls conferences with camera and WiFi. The TStv decoder will have 50GB hard disk to record TV programmes and a pause/play function.

Managing Director of TSTV, Mr. Bright Echefu, during the signing of the multi-transponder agreement with their ABS partner, said TSTV services would offer viewers the experience of HD and SD video, Internent services, broadband, TV and radio, at reasonable rate.

According to him, “what makes the project unique is that it would start with 100 channels of local, regional and international programmes in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Ghanaian, Sierra Leonean, Liberian languages, among others. It would also provide news, entertainment and education content.”

Echefu noted that TSTV has the right content and premium product to satisfy the growing demand of Nigerians. “It would assist ABS take Nollywood and Sport to great heights. Their sport channel is the bomb! EPL, La liga, and Champion League are amazing! With TSTV, you don’t need to pay subscription monthly or periodically. You pay as you consume.”

Roll out

Just as DSTV, GOTV and StarTimes currently stand, TSTVAfrica, Echefu said, aims to cover the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), but will launch first in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Kano.

Multichoice Nigeria, a subsidiary of South Africa-based Multichoice Africa, owners of DSTV and GOTV pay television, made an entry into the Nigerian market in 1994. DSTV was a luxury brand for a long time, which many Nigerians could not afford because it was the only dominant player in the pay TV market until StarTimes, CONSAT (Continental Satellite) and others came on board. To compete with StartTimes and CONSAT, MultiChoice also launched GOTV.

However, observers say despite having all these players, the issue is that PAYC continues to be a mirage to pay-TV consumers in Nigeria.

Last line

While many pay-TV subscribers and industry watchers are patiently awaiting the TSTV phenomenon to revolutionse the industry with its PAYC package, analysts say the model, if well implemented, will seriously affect DSTV, StarTimes and others, that have failed to introduce the pricing model. This will ultimately make it possible for subscribers to pay for only when they watch, thereby curbing consumer rip-off, as currently it is the case.

