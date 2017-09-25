Repositioning judiciary for graft war

TUNDE OYESINA writes that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen’s new policy among others, for Chief Judges to assign courts to handle only corruption cases, if implemented and monitored, would boost the federal government’s fight against graft

As the 2017/2018 new legal year begun, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen had expressed readiness to rid the third arm of government of corruption.

The CJN’s determination to team up with the executive to fight corruption has again opened a new vista of judicial cooperation in the anti-graft war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Besides, the CJN’s new policy for the 2017/2018 legal year that heads of various courts should create special courts for cases on corruption and financial crimes would ensure speedy determination of the corruption cases.

In the new policy, the heads of courts would ensure that special judges are assigned to handle the financial crimes cases.

The Judiciary had in recent time come under attacks by the executive and the public over allegations of bribery and corruption which had occasioned the trial of about four judges in various courts for alleged corruption.

Also, a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics had rated Judiciary second in the list of bribe takers in the country even as President Muhammadu Buhari once tagged the Judiciary as his greatest headache in the corruption war.

But in a bid to remedy the fear by the executive and the public on the judiciary, the CJN in last Monday’s special court session to mark the commencement of the 2017/18 new legal year and the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on 29 lawyers, revealed that it would be business unusual as strict sanctions would be meted on any corrupt judicial officer.

The CJN while revealing activities for the previous year, said the Supreme Court considered a total number of 1, 362 matters comprising motions, appeals and judgements.

He said: “Under motions, we heard 82 political, 675 civil and 208 criminal motions, totalling 965; the Court also considered a total number of 394 appeals comprising 96 political, 174 civil, and 124 criminal. In total, 243 Judgments were delivered in the 2016/2017 legal year.

This is by all means an impressive report considering the persistent and increasing volume of cases that continue to come before this Court. I attribute this impressive performance to the hard work of judicial officers, support staff and the reforms we are implementing to improve justice delivery.”

This, he assured that the judiciary would set the pace for the war against corruption as his leadership would not spare the axe on any erring judge found wanting.

According to him, the 2017/2018 legal year will be business unusual for members of the Bench as any judicial officer found wanting would be dealt with decisively and shown the way out as the indispensable role of the judiciary in the fight against corruption would no longer be overlooked.

Although he admitted that corruption had continued to place the judiciary in the eye of the storm, he stressed that the Judiciary would not allow that to deter it or weaken its resolve as its independence would be entrenched.

He said: “It is regrettable that the image of the Judiciary has been tarnished by the notion that the Nigerian Judiciary is bedevilled by corrupt elements, hence the need for an image building parade. We must accept that acts of misconduct of a few rub off on the rest of the judiciary and create the impression that all judicial officers have their hands soiled with the proceeds of corruption. Let me be clear here; it is not going to be business as usual for the few unscrupulous elements in our midst.

“I am determined to redeem the unfairly battered image of the judiciary. Any Judicial Officer found wanting would be dealt with decisively, and shown the way out swiftly. It is therefore for this reason that the independence of the judiciary must be entrenched if we are to hold the trust and confidence of the citizens of Nigeria.

“We, in the judiciary are fully aware and in fact worried by concerns expressed by members of the public on the very slow speed with which corruption cases in particular are being heard or determined by our courts. Although the Administration of Criminal Justice Act contains many commendable provisions aimed at speeding up the process of criminal prosecution generally, it is clear that we still need to employ more strategies to support and strengthen this law in fast-tracking the criminal justice system.

“In this regard, we have directed all Heads of courts to compile and forward to the National Judicial Council, comprehensive lists of all corruption and financial crime cases being handled by their various courts. They have been directed to designate in their various jurisdictions, one or more courts, depending on the volume of such cases, as Special Courts solely for the purpose of hearing and speedily determining corruption and financial crime cases.

“Where such cases come on appeal, to either the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court, Special Dates on each week, shall be fixed solely for hearing and determining such appeals.

“In order for the NJC to monitor and effectively enforce the foregoing policy, an Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee will be constituted at the next Council meeting.

This committee would be saddled with, among other things, the responsibility of ensuring that both trial and appellate courts handling corruption and financial crime cases key into and abide by our renewed efforts at ridding our country of the canker worm.”

“Unsubstantiated and unfair complaints against judicial officers are a threat to justice and judicial independence as much as the act of corruption itself because of the atmosphere of intimidation, fear and erosion of confidence it may engender.

Some judicial officers may fear to make decisions against certain litigants or lawyers for fear of enlisting malicious complaints. Aggrieved parties should only make complaints where judicial officers have violated the Judicial Code of Conduct or abused their exalted office.”

Justice Onnoghen assured that the independence of the judiciary will not be compromised to enable it make significant contributions to war against corruption and corrupt practices and the rule of law in the country.

“Following the constitutional provision which establishes this court as the Supreme Court of the land beyond which no further appeal may lie, it goes without saying that the decisions of this court, by its force and tenor, is binding and final based on extant legal and statutory provisions. It must, by the force of its integrity and as far as possible be seen to be beyond reproach.

The Supreme Court has therefore remained the faithful and chief steward of Nigeria’s jurisprudence and will continue to epitomise the best of our judicial and constitutional systems.

“I make bold to say that we will continue to uphold the tenets of the Constitution as the supreme law of the land, the rule of law and the rights of every citizen against any form of oppression and impunity. The jurisprudence of the Supreme Court in that regard bears eloquent testimony to that history.

“There is nothing to suggest any departure from that course; therefore, it is the sacred duty of this court and for that matter every court in this country, to continue to hold dearly in temperament and pronouncement. Again, the pronouncements of every court ought to be firmly enforced and complied with without exception unless such order/pronouncement is varied by proper judicial means.

It is therefore important to note that any attempt of apparent refusal by certain parties to comply with valid court judgments and pronouncements must be condemned.

Disobedience of or non-compliance with judicial orders is a recipe for breakdown of law and order. Such developments are at variance with the principles and tenets of the rule of law in a democratic government.”

The CJN, while setting an agenda for the new legal year obviously defined his focus, saying his primary focus would be on a progressive upgrade of the judiciary, especially in the area of administration and practice direction.

According to him, his primary concern when he resumed office amongst others was to ensure a progressive upgrade of the judiciary especially in areas of administration, practice directions, ensuring the independence of the judiciary and contributing significantly to the fight against corruption.

This, he said would ensure that the developments were brought to fruition through concerted efforts which had been and continued to be made.

Justice Onnoghen said: “I am also certain that these are germane issues which all concerned members of the judiciary identify with and expect to effectively address in the day to day administration of justice. It is trite that justice must not only be done but must be seen to have been done. Thus, it is upon that premise that the achievements of the court in the previous year will be revisited to identify the appreciable progress made towards identified visions and goals.”

To him, everything must be done to speed up the trial of corruption related cases, warning that erring judges won’t go unpunished as the inexplicable and seemingly intractable delay in the administration of justice had been the bane of criminal justice administration which had equally resulted in the unfortunate disruption of due process.

He however noted that the Supreme Court, fully cognisant of the role of the judiciary in ensuring that justice was properly served to those who approach the courts, frowns at all forms and appearances of such delays and/or abuse of court processes.

He said: “Members of the Bar are therefore enjoined to shun all tactics and ploys, which constitute clogs in the seemingly slow-winding wheels of justice so that they do not come to a grinding halt.

“In this regard, we have just directed Heads of Courts to clamp down on both prosecution and defence counsel who indulge in the unethical practice of deploying delay tactics to stall criminal trials.

“Heads of courts are now to report such cases to the NJC which in turn, would transmit them to the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, in the case of Senior Advocates, and Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee in the case of other Legal Practitioners.

“To further improve the administration of justice, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Practice Directions as well as Rules of Court should be complied with. While commending the hard work of Judicial Officers, I will not fail to urge that every effort is made to expedite the timeous determination of all matters particularly those of criminal nature.

I have also observed the practice by members of the Bar wherein a lead counsel appears before the courts in representation of a client with as many as a hundred and even more lawyers.

“This translates to an unfortunate yet avoidable waste of the time of the court, which has to record the appearance of all counsel before it. Most of such entourage hardly have any active role or participation in the matter for which they appear.

Furthermore, such large number of counsel fill up the courtroom thereby depriving other counsel for other matters as well as members of the public enough room to sit and observe proceedings within the courtroom. Some are therefore forced to stand or sit on the floor in a most undignified manner.

This practice consumes space, time and more often than not, adds no serious value or serves any meaningful purpose to the case. If anything, it brings about undue sensationalism, an outcome which members of this noble profession are enjoined to shun.

“I have therefore issued a directive, which should extend to other courts, that lawyers appearing in the Supreme Court should not be more than five for each party, including the lead counsel.

“Furthermore, to set the reform agenda, I have received reports from the committee set up to review the curriculum of the National Judicial Institute, and the Steering Committee for the re-positioning of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

I am therefore putting together stakeholders’ group to review the reports of the various committees as well as proposals for the reform of the Judiciary received from well-meaning members of our profession, including the Nigerian Bar Association.”

On how the judiciary will complement thorough investigation and diligent prosecution by anti-graft agencies, Justice Onnoghen promised a committed judiciary.

Besides, he promised to embrace technology as the conventional method of justice delivery in nation’s courts today was cumbersome, time consuming, susceptible to loss or theft of court documents.

He said: “There is difficulty in filing court processes.

Information Technology assisted justice system will therefore enhance justice by ensuring, for example that information is adequately captured and passed on digitally, data exchange will not be disintegrated and court processes will be finalized and ready on demand.

With e-justice system, case management will be automated, payment of fees will be made through dedicated websites to reduce corruption, and forms that simplify and streamline court proceedings will be available to court users online. However such measures must be accompanied by enhanced capacity of personnel and investments in cyber security”.

“The Supreme Court in the past three legal years embarked upon a noble plan to upgrade its courtrooms to improve upon court efficiency through the use of technology and achieving a fair and speedy resolution of cases before the court. I am happy and proud to inform you that the court is substantially ICT compliant.

“The Supreme Court also developed the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS) software, which will enhance a transition to a paperless adjudication system. Indeed, we are at the implementation stage. But the good news is that all courts (including trial and appeal courts) will be transiting at the same time.

“This intervention will save time and eliminate unnecessary human contact that may result in unprofessional conduct from the parties involved. The audio–visual equipment are up and running now at the courtrooms.

This intervention will make it possible for courts to receive evidence by audio video link from witnesses who cannot physically appear in court due to infancy, old age, distance and cost, among others. Also the Nigerian Legal Email System (NILES) has been developed to facilitate easier and more secure electronic communication between the Supreme Court and members of the Bar.”

