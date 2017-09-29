Reps ask FG to stop diversion of N’East development fund

The House of Representatives yesterday advised the Federal Government to stop an alleged diversion of North- East Development Fund to the implementation of Bama Initiative (BI). The advice was giving following an adoption of a motion under matters of national public importance brought by Hon. Muhammad Abdu (APC, Bauchi).

The house also urged that the BI fund should be remitted to the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI) for proper mandatory execution and also constituted a nine man ad-hoc committee to be chaired by Hon. Edward Pwajok (APC, Plateau) to investigate the alleged diversion of fund. Leading debate on the motion, Abdu expressed concern over alleged intended abnormal movement of appropriated North-East intervention fund meant to be domiciled and utilised by PCNI and that of Consolidated Pool Account domiciled in the office of Accountant General of the Federation.

Like this: Like Loading...