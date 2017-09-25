Reps resume today, to probe 2016/17 federal civil service recruitment

To present 20 bills

pass motion on Benue floods, medical residency bill

As the House of Representatives reconvenes from its two-month annual long vacation, it may be mandating a committee to investigate the 2016/17 recruitment exercise into the federal civil service.

Twenty bills are also expected to be presented on the floor just as a motion on the urgent need for permanent measures to address the perennial flood in Benue state is to be debated.

These and other issues to be handled by the House on resumption are contained in the procedural guide of the speaker for Tuesday, 26th September 2017 exclusively obtained by New Telegraph.

According to the document, the first business of the day will be the presentation of 20 bills, which will be done by the clerk of the House, while chairman of the House committee on rules and business, Hon Emmanuel Orker-Jev is the sponsor of the motion on Benue floods. Since it is a disaster related motion, in line with the standing rules of the House, it may not be debated but endorsed as presented.

Other motions to be considered today by the House according to the speaker’s guide include, a motion on the need to construct roads to the Nigerian crude oil onshore terminals to be presented by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a motion to investigate the 2016/2017 federal civil service recruitment exercise with a view to identifying anomalies, which sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

The House is to also receive the report of the ad hoc committee on urgent need to investigate the huge debts owed to PPMC by major and independent oil marketers/sabotage by some oil marketers. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya will make the presentation. It will be recalled that the matter was referred to the committee on September 29, 2016.

Meanwhile, the House will today pass through third reading the bill for an act to regulate the medical residency training programme in Nigeria. Debate on the bill will be led by the House leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamiala. Also to be passed through third reading is the bill for an act to amend the radiographers (registration) act. “House had adopted the report of the committee of the whole on the bill on Tuesday, 25th July 2017”

Similarly, the House will commence debate on the general principles on a bill for an act to amend the Nigerian law Reform Commission Act, to remove bottlenecks to the commission’s reform initiatives, ensure its autonomy and bring the act in conformity with the provisions of the 1999 constitution; to among other things empower the commission to establish zonal offices and subject appointments of the board to the confirmation of the Senate and to allow for the reference of laws for amendment by private citizens and non-governmental organisations. This bill is co-sponsored by Hon. Evelyn Obowo, Hon. Bode Ayorinde and Hon. Serguis Ogun

The lawmakers will also commence debate on the general principles for an act to amend the Standard Organisation of Nigeria act to empower the organisation to carry out inspection of all goods to be imported into the country at all Nigerian borders, sea and airports to ensure quality control of all the imported goods.

Meanwhile, reports on eight petitions handled by the committee on public petition led by Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta will be considered at the committee of the whole today.

