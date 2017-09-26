Resident doctors laud FCTA over infrastructure

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday expressed satisfaction with the performance of the FCT Administration in the provision of infrastructure.

The President of the Association, Dr Michael Olarewaju made this assertion in Abuja, when he visited the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa. Olarewaju also commended the leadership of the FCT administration for opening up Karu General Hospital and Zuba Cottage hospital. He said that the two hospitals would ease the pressure on existing hospitals in the territory.

“The association is pleased with the leadership of the FCTA, especially with the FCT Minister and the permanent secretary, for projects completed so far,’’ he said.

He noted that some of the completed projects were abandoned over the years while others were new, adding that there was a visible improvement in the FCT compared to the situation in the past.

On the recent establishment of the in-house Residency Training programme by the administration, Olarewaju said that the programme had made FCTA hospitals more attractive to doctors.

He said this would go a long way in substantially curtailing the attrition rate among resident doctors in the FCT. Responding, the FCT Permanent Secretary thanked the association for always opting for peaceful approach in pressing home their demands.

He urged the association to see their profession as a divine mandate to serve humanity, stressing that no amount of money could compensate their services. He assured the association that the FCT administration would continue to implement policies and programmes that would improve health care delivery in the territory.

The permanent secretary, in a separate meeting with the Association of Nurses and Midwives in FCT, called on members to consider their profession as a sacred duty to serve God and humanity.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Sadiq Bello, said the Command has arrested three suspects in connection with an illegal firearm fabricating factory in Shenagu village near Zuba, FCT.

The suspects are: Philip John, owner of the factory, Mr Onyegabueze Okpara, supplier of ammunitions and Joseph Bulus, distributor of the arms. Bello made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on arrest by operatives of the command on Friday in Abuja.

He said that items recovered from the suspects include: locally fabricated revolver pistol cylinder, four Dane guns, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, two caliber live cartridge and six Dane gun muzzles.

Others are: four single barrel muzzles, six barrel gun frame, two gun muzzle spring, one manual motor drill, one dice for retread and various implement used for manufacturing locally made weapons. He said that during interrogation, John confessed to have been in the illicit business for 17

