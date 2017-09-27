Restructuring: Ambode unveils Awolowo’s statue, insists on devolution of powers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has insisted that there was no alternative to devolution of powers as contained in the manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress if the country must be restructured. According to the governor, restructuring the country must be predicated on power devolution as stated the in APC’s manifesto which outlined that “the APC shall initiate action to amend our Constitution with a view to devolving powers, duties and responsibilities to states and local governments in order to entrench true federalism and the federal spirit.”

Ambode said this yesterday at the unveiling of the statueof thelateChief Obafemi AwolowoattheLateef Jakande Road/ObafemiAwolowoWay’s intersection , Ikeja, Lagos, saying“ weasapeopleareadamant inmakingsurethatthispartof the party’s manifesto comes to pass.” He described the Late Awolowo as a leading voice among eminent nationalists of his time who successfully negotiated Nigeria’s liberation from the colonial masters. Ambode said: “In a few days’ time, it will be 57 years since our nation attained independence.

The story of the struggle that led to that momentous occasion on October 1st 1960 will not be complete without mentioning the name Obafemi Awolowo. “His commitment to the growth and development of our nation was further demonstrated during the postindependence era. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the first Premier of the western region was a shining light among his contemporaries and displayed an incredible ability to use leadership as a tool for the advancement of the welfare of the people.

“Thirty years after his death, his thoughts and ideas on a wide range of issues relating to the economy, fiscal federalism and education among several others, are still as relevant today as they were back in time. His legacies and landmark achievements, particularly in South Western Nigeria including Lagos State, have endured and remain a source of inspiration and benchmark for progressive leadership. “His achievements at the helm of affairs in Western Nigeria, gave us supremacy and that is what Lagos has always aspired to be.

“The unveiling of the statue is thus in recognition of all the good legacies that the Awolowo dynasty is enviably known for and the beginning of the realisation of all his aspirations for a better Nigeria and the Yoruba people in particular.”

