Restructuring: Buhari won’t allow Nigeria to be fragmented – Adesina

…says power devolution could be next on President’s agenda

Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adeshina, yesterday said on no account would President Muhammadu Buhari allow Nigeria break up under his watch. He said the President was not opposed to restructuring that was honestly aimed at deepening the nation’s unity, but not the one aimed at fragmenting it. Speaking at the fifth anniversary lecture of News Express, an online newspaper in Lagos yesterday, Adesina said that power devolution would well be the next item to be implemented on the President’s agenda, saying it was a major point in the ruling party’s manifesto.

Adesina said: “I have heard the President recall his experience during the civil war, how he trekked long distances in the East prosecuting an avoidable war. And with that ugly experience, he has said he will never watch over the country he, alongside other committed Nigerians, suffered to preserve, and allow any individual or group to destroy it.”

The special adviser, who was a contributor at the lecture with the theme; “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring: A Governor’s Perspective,” however, chided those he said were using the term restructuring as a tool for opposition. He said restructuring had more than 100 meanings, dependingontheindividuals or groups making the requests and that the need to aggregate the meanings and arrive at a unanimous position informed the fora being organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

