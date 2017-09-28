Restructuring: Buhari won’t allow Nigeria to be fragmented -Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Mr Femi Adeshina has explained that on no account will President Muhammadu Buhari will not allow Nigeria to break up under his watch.

He said the President is not opposed to restructuring that will deepen the nation’s unity but that aimed at fragmenting it.

Speaking at the 5th-anniversary lecture of News Express, an online newspaper, in Lagos, Mr. Adesina added that power devolution could well be the next agenda for the President, stressing that it is a major point in the ruling party’s manifesto.

He said; “I have heard the President recall his experience during the Civil War how he trekked long distances in the East prosecuting an avoidable war. And with that ugly experience, he has said he will never watch over the country he, alongside other committed Nigerians, suffered to preserve, and allow any individual or group to destroy.”

Adesina, who was a contributor at the lecture with the theme; “National Unity and the Demand for Restructuring: A Governor’s Perspective,” however chided those he said are using the term restructuring as a tool for opposition.

