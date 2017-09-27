Restructuring campaigners don’t mean well for Nigeria – Agoro

Dr. Olapade Agoro is the National Chairman of National Action Council (NAC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, anti-corruption war, 2019 presidency and the calls for restructuring, among others

The campaign for 2019 presidential election seems to have started with politicians talking about who to support and who not to support for the presidency. What is your take on that?

Naturally, in a presidential system like the type we run, electioneering should kick-start about nine month to the election but what is happening in Nigeria is peculiar only to us. I monitored the situation when Senator Aisha Alhassan, a minister serving under President Muhammadu Buhari kick-started the campaign for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. I believe she should have left the government before she started that. You cannot eat your cake and have it. You can’t be working for the president and at the same time campaign for another person to be president. The woman should have been sacked immediately.

The campaign was wrongly timed. We still have almost two years to the election and incidentally Atiku is currently in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). You cannot turn round to bit the fingers feeding you. The president returned from his medical holiday few weeks ago and he is just settling down in office; so for somebody in his political party like Alhassan to speak the way she spoke was wrong. And who tells you that Atiku can win election in Nigeria. The other time, he (Atiku) said he was equipped and in a better position to fight corruption issue than Buhari. It is only in Nigeria that the type of Atiku will be talking.

Ahead of 2019 presidential election, some APC chieftains are already drumming support for President Buhari to re-contest. Do you think the president should seek a second term?

As far as I am concerned, Buhari has paid his price in the political system of Nigeria. I pray to God to give him good health for him to see the end of his term in 2019. But I don’t know why the man with frail health will want to run after 2019. What has he got to offer that he has not offered? Although Buhari has set the tempo in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, which is good, I don’t see him fighting it to a logical conclusion because those surrounding him are also corrupt. So, Buhari should not run, but if he decides to run, I don’t see him winning the election.

Why do you say?

He has nothing to sell. The best programme God sent him to open our eyes to, is the issue of corruption, which we all agree that the man is doing a good job on, but not doing a good job to logical conclusion. I believe 90 per cent of those in APC should have been in jail because they are terribly corrupt. A lot of people who were caught and castigated for corruption are now back in APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They have been moving from PDP to APC and they have being using APC as cover up. The evils PDP did are carried over into APC. Are you saying that those who damaged the economy of this nation in the PDP are not back in APC? They are birds of the feather. I think we need new style, a new hand and a new man. I will like to appeal to President Buhari to allow a free space for somebody new, charismatic, dynamic and with a clean record to carry his fight to a logical conclusion.

Talking about the anti-corruption war; since we started this anti-corruption crusade, how many convictions have we gotten? We still see the police harassing innocent people. When the police catch a thief for stealing one bag of rice, the whole pages of newspaper will be covered but the police is not catching even thieves inside the police territory. I know them because I am fighting against the ills in the society. How do you tell me about a police commissioner who is a billionaire? What work has he been doing to earn billions? How do you tell me a police commissioner who has houses in many places? We need somebody very new.

How do you see the agitations by different groups in some parts of the country?

When the head of the family is in trouble, definitely everybody in the house would be in trouble. We are in trouble in Nigeria with the presidential system we are practising. We are in trouble in Nigeria with those in power. We are in trouble in Nigeria because of those surrounding President Buhari. The President can be said to be as clean as the dove, but he is surrounded by people he doesn’t know like her wife said. Mrs. Aisha Buhari couldn’t have been a novice about the system by saying that the presidency had been taken over from his husband by dark alley god lords. A lot of people now in power have no business to be there. A lot of people who stole into power have no business to be there. But unfortunately, the youth that have not been given a chance also seem not to be ready to take up anything. Once the youth are given money, they start singing the praise of some nonentities in power. So we are in trouble as a nation.

We must be ready to take the bulls by the horns. We need dynamic men that will transverse the whole length of the federation to sell a better programme. Buhari has nothing to sell to anybody again. Buhari came into power and the Naira nose dived. Those who have the naira in surplus know how to go the black market to buy otherwise what explanation do we have for the billions of naira stashed away in a Bureau the Change shop in Lagos? What explanation do we have for the billions found in a flat in Lagos? What explanation do we have for the money an army general stashed in the septic tank? What explanation do we have for the billions of naira floating here and there? Who can ever win election in Nigeria fairly and squarely with the type of money locking around? The best of the women around now that I know is Aisha Buhari; she spoke the mind of everybody. Buhari meant well, he wanted to do good things for the country but he has no power to execute his programmes. So, Baba should go home and rest. It is not about the age; you can be 90 and be sound. Baba is too weak and surrounded by animals in human skin; those who can never wish the nation well. The Secretary to Government of Federation, who was a close ally of Buhari for years, was kicked out because his hands were also dirty.

The issue of restructuring of Nigeria has become a prominent one as many stakeholders are persistently clamouring for it. What is your take on that?

This issue of restructuring is Goodluck Jonathan’s programme. How do you start restructuring with 36 states and one federal capital? Would you turn 36 states into region and from where? The structures are already laid and what we want to do now is to use what we have and develop it to where we are in need of. I believe some of those clamouring for restructuring don’t mean well for the nation. Many of those clamouring for restructuring now were PDP and Jonathan sympathisers. Now, they are ganging up. They want to come back to power but before they come back, they should first of all answer the call of the nation for explanation into their looting of the treasury.

So you don’t believe in restructuring of Nigeria, which was the major focus of the September 7, Yoruba Summit held in Ibadan?

Yoruba Summit has nothing to offer anybody; not even Yoruba. Were they not the same people who went to Abuja to waste billons of naira on National Conference and all those who went for the conference came back and become billionaires. Jonathan came up with that programme to get his stamp through but he failed. Now those he packaged are regrouping under a new agenda; restructuring. I want them to come out in open and tell me how to restructure Nigeria. The restructuring I think I want in Nigeria, is to fight corruption to the logical conclusion. The restructuring I want in Nigeria is for the economy to be rebuilt to buoyancy.

The restructuring I want in Nigeria now, is for the school system to be reorganised to give our children sound education. The restructuring I am looking forward to in Nigeria now is for the lecturers to be paid as at and when due. The restructuring I am waiting for now is for the medical doctors to be adequately paid. The restructuring I am thinking about now is for the looted funds to be reequipped back to the economy. You cannot restructure when the nation is sick. The nation is terribly sick; economically we are bad. The airline industry is suffering. The banking industry is suffering. We are operating a weak social-economic system and how do we restructure. Where is the money to execute the restructuring? I want one united Federal Republic of Nigeria, where we can live together, dine together and build the nation together.

