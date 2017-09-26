Restructuring, PIGB, budget top agenda as Reps resume

After two months of recess, the House of Representatives will reconvene today. PHILIP NYAM takes a look at the issues that will be in the front burner

Members of the House of Representatives commenced their annual long vacation on July 27 and were due to resume on September 19, but had to postpone it by a week to enable contractors handling the renovation work at the National Assembly complete their jobs. In the first two weeks of resumption, the House is expected to address the issues bordering on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the bill for the establishment of Non- Governmental Organizations (NGO) Regulatory Commission, 2018 budget and the recall of suspended former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, among others.

Swearing in

Although, chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Emmanuel Orker-Jev (APC, Benue) confirmed to New Telegraph that the committee was still working on the notice paper, which will detail issues that the House is expected to attend to in the first few weeks, our findings reveal that the first assignment to be undertaken by Speaker Yakubu Dogara on resumption will be the swearing in of Hon. (Mrs.) Dorothy Mato, who is replacing the erstwhile chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory, Hon. Herman Hembe.

The Supreme Court last week frowned at the refusal of the speaker to swear in the member-elect and lambasted Hembe for asking it to rescind its earlier judgement. Recall that the apex court had last month sacked Hembe as member of the House representing Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue State and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Mato as duly elected member of the lower legislative chamber. Dogara was also ordered to swear in Mato immediately. The court also asked Hembe to return all monies collected as salaries and allowances since June 2015.

But she was not sworn in until the House went on recess and Hembe went back to the Supreme Court alleging that the judgement that sacked him was in error and should be quashed. The court instead reaffirmed its earlier judgement and warned the speaker against impunity.

Recall of Jibrin

Similarly, the suspended former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano) is expected to be recalled from his 181-days suspension. New Telegraph investigation revealed that Jibrin had attended plenary for 26 days in the second session of 8th National Assembly prior to his suspension on September 26. And the House sat for a total of 184 days for the entire session, which ended on June 9, 2017, meaning that Jibrin was away for 158 legislative days during the third session. However, it is not clear whether the House would recall him because if the leadership insists on sitting days, the Kano lawmaker may still have a long way to go. The House sits only three times in a week but calculates its 181 legislative days based on the five working days of the week. So, if the suspension is calculated based on sitting days, he may not return this year.

Although, House spokesman, Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas had disclosed that only the House could decide on Jibrin’s resumption, New Telegraph gathered that before proceeding on the ongoing annual long recess on July 27, the House had sat for 23 days, indicating that Jibrin had missed 181 days in the parliament. Reacting to a question whether Jibrin will also resume tomorrow, Namdas said: “When the House reconvenes; a decision will be taken in that regard.”

Part of the conditions for the recall of Jibrin from the suspension was for him to tender an apology letter to the House. It is not clear whether he has complied with this condition.

Restructuring

One of the critical issues the House is expected to tackle is the devolution of powers to the states. The lawmakers are to put in place, machinery for revisiting of the devolution of powers to the states, which was earlier rejected in July during voting on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution. It will be recalled that Dogara, his deputy, Yussuff Lasun as well as House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila have all announced at different fora that the House would revisit the issue based on popular demand from majority of Nigerians. While the House required 240 votes for the devolution of powers bills to scare through, only 220 members voted in its favour.

There are indications that the National Assembly may delay the transition of the amendments passed since July to the states Assembly to accommodate devolution, which is likely to be passed by both chambers before the end of the year. Almost two months after the voting was conducted, a clean copy of the 33 amendments for inclusion in the constitution is yet to be forwarded to the states Assembly for endorsement. Chairman of the House committee on Rules and Business, Orker-Jev, confirmed that the document was still with the National Assembly and it will take some time for the conference committee of both chambers to harmonise their positions before sending a clean copy to the states.

The proposed amendments have also not even been sent to the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, where it will be finally processed before transmitting to the states Assembly.

Budget

The House is expected to pass the N135 billion virement requests from President Muhammadu Buhari in the first week of resumption. The virement request was referred to the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Finance and the report is expected soon. Similarly the House is expected to strengthen its oversight function on the 2017 Appropriation Act as it prepares to receive the 2018 budget estimates from President Buhari next month.

Chairman of the House Committee on Legislative Budget, Hon. Timothy Golu (PDP, Plateau) told New Telegraph that though the executive has promised to send the budget in October, the House is awaiting the submission of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Strategy Fiscal Paper (SFP), before the budget itself.

“We are prepared to receive the budget and we hope it will come as promised. But we are still concerned that the MTEF/SFP has not been received up till now. That has to come ahead of the budget. But we are expecting to receive it when we resume”, he said.

NGO bill

In spite of the criticisms that have trailed the bill for the establishment of Non- Governmental Organizations (NGO) Regulatory Commission, the House is bent on going ahead with the process of its passage. The bill had already passed second reading, and on resumption, the committee handling it is expected to organise a public hearing on the bill. The bill seeks to properly supervise, monitor and co-ordinate Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs).

Petroleum Industry Governance Bill

The House is to also continue work on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). It will be recalled that three bills relating to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) had scaled second reading in the House on June 16, this year and have been referred to the joint committee on petroleum (upstream and downstream), gas and environment and habitat. They include a “Bill for an Act to provide for the governance and institutional framework for the petroleum industry and to establish a fiscal framework that encourages further investment in the petroleum industry while increasing accruable revenues to the Federal Government of Nigeria and for related matters,” which was transmitted from the Senate to the House for concurrence.

“Bill for an Act to provide for a framework relating to petroleum producing host communities’ participation, cost and benefit sharing among government, petroleum exploration companies and petroleum host communities and for related matters.”

